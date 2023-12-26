Kyle Hamilton Nabs Two Interceptions on Christmas

If Kyle Hamilton hasn't become a household name already, he had his breakout on Christmas night.

Hamilton nabbed two interceptions in the first half against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

The first came at the end of the 49ers' opening drive when Purdy tried to go to his second option but left the ball up for grabs in the end zone. Hamilton undercut it to short-circuit the 49ers' fast start.