Kyle Hamilton Nabs Two Interceptions on Christmas

Dec 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Hamilton2
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

If Kyle Hamilton hasn't become a household name already, he had his breakout on Christmas night.

Hamilton nabbed two interceptions in the first half against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

The first came at the end of the 49ers' opening drive when Purdy tried to go to his second option but left the ball up for grabs in the end zone. Hamilton undercut it to short-circuit the 49ers' fast start.

Hamilton got his second in the second quarter, and it was arguably even more impressive. Coming on a blitz, Hamilton was chop blocked and had his facemask slammed into the turf by a 49ers offensive lineman.

Hamilton got up and back into the play, and when Marlon Humphrey broke up a pass intended for George Kittle, Hamilton leapt to catch the rebound.

Hamilton entered the game with two interceptions through the first 14 games. He doubled that in the first half, helping give Baltimore a 16-12 halftime lead.

Hamilton has been a menace in every facet of the game this season and leads all strong safeties in Pro Bowl fan voting. He's making a case for the best all-around defender in the league. His father, who is at the game, knows what's up.

The 49ers posted 231 yards of offense in the first half, but Baltimore picked off Purdy, who entered with the league's best MVP odds, three times.

Humphrey also got an interception off a rebound, that time by a leaping pass deflection at the line of scrimmage from blitzing cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Felt 'Disrespected' By Mike Florio's 49ers Prediction

NBC Sports' Mike Florio said the 49ers were going to 'kick the s--- out of' the Ravens leading up to Baltimore's 33-19 win.
news

Lamar Jackson Tripped in End Zone By Referee for Safety

Lamar Jackson fled backwards trying to get away from a sack and ended up tripping over a referee in the end zone.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at 49ers

In a much-anticipated Christmas night matchup, the Ravens (11-3) visit the 49ers (11-3) in a clash between the two teams with the best record in the NFL.
news

How the Ravens Handle Christmas on the Road

The Ravens have been celebrating with families all week, and players have different plans for Christmas morning.
news

Mark Andrews Spotted in Ravens Locker Room After Practice

Melvin Gordon wants to make the most of his opportunity. Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice but Arthur Maulet is absent. Josh Johnson reflects on his time with the 49ers. Malik Harrison has found his niche at SAM linebacker.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Jaguars

Entering Week 15 as the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Ravens (10-3) travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars (8-5) on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Following their bye in Week 13, the Ravens (9-3) return to action and begin a crucial five-game stretch by hosting the Rams (6-6).
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens are headed to Los Angeles to take on a talented Chargers team in Week 12. Here's what you need to know.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Bengals (5-4) under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-2) and Browns (5-3) will square off Sunday in a key AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens (6-2) will try to increase their winning streak to four games when they host the Seahawks (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising