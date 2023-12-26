Kyle Hamilton Nabs Two Interceptions on Christmas

If Kyle Hamilton hasn't become a household name already, he had his breakout on Christmas night.
Hamilton nabbed two interceptions in the first half against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
The first came at the end of the 49ers' opening drive when Purdy tried to go to his second option but left the ball up for grabs in the end zone. Hamilton undercut it to short-circuit the 49ers' fast start.
Hamilton got his second in the second quarter, and it was arguably even more impressive. Coming on a blitz, Hamilton was chop blocked and had his facemask slammed into the turf by a 49ers offensive lineman.
Hamilton got up and back into the play, and when Marlon Humphrey broke up a pass intended for George Kittle, Hamilton leapt to catch the rebound.
Hamilton entered the game with two interceptions through the first 14 games. He doubled that in the first half, helping give Baltimore a 16-12 halftime lead.
Hamilton has been a menace in every facet of the game this season and leads all strong safeties in Pro Bowl fan voting. He's making a case for the best all-around defender in the league. His father, who is at the game, knows what's up.
The 49ers posted 231 yards of offense in the first half, but Baltimore picked off Purdy, who entered with the league's best MVP odds, three times.
Humphrey also got an interception off a rebound, that time by a leaping pass deflection at the line of scrimmage from blitzing cornerback Brandon Stephens.