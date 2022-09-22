News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Has No Excuses After Mistakes vs. Dolphins

Hamilton said the Ravens have been emphasizing "obnoxious communication" all week, but that's been a focus all offseason as well. He said as soon as he saw the ball in the air, he knew what his mistakes were. And when the receivers on the other side are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, they'll make a defensive back pay.

"I wouldn't say it's necessarily the speed of the game. It's the speed of my mind itself. Just slow things down in my head," Hamilton said. "Know what to do, know how to do it, just do it. I feel like I'm improving on that every day I go out there. Obviously not perfect, not going to be perfect this weekend, and won't be perfect five years from now. Just have to improve every day and get as close as I can."

Hamilton said his teammates have been very helpful in trying to fix his issues and the entire secondary is eager to have a better showing Sunday in New England.