Presented by

Kyle Hamilton Is Practicing; All 53 Ravens Present

Dec 13, 2023 at 02:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

121323wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is back on the field and practicing just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.

Hamilton is wearing a brace on his left knee. He went through individual drills with the rest of the team's defensive backs.

His presence Wednesday is a good sign that he at least has a chance to play in Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamilton is day-to-day.

The Ravens had perfect attendance Wednesday, as all 53 players were on the field. That includes new quarterback Mailk Cunningham, who took the roster spot of wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (IR/back).

Baltimore now has four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. There weren't enough offensive linemen to line up drills for all four quarterbacks, so Cunningham spectated and then rotated into drills with veteran Josh Johnson.

Cunningham was chatting with Lamar Jackson, a reunion of two Louisville teammates who overlapped for one season.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

After missing Thursday's practice because of an illness, Lamar Jackson took the field on Friday.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to Illness

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) is back on the field.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) was the only Raven who didn't practice Wednesday.
news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Return to Ravens Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) did not practice and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited after falling.
news

Ravens Rule Out Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey Doubtful vs. Bengals

The Bengals ruled out WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard, but DE Trey Hendrickson is going to play.
news

Seven Ravens Missing From Tuesday's Practice

Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Ronnie Stanley (knee) aren't practicing, but the most surprising absence may be John Simpson.
news

Marlon Humphrey Day-to-Day With Calf Strain

Ronnie Stanley (knee) is listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Bengals have injury concerns with key players.
news

Four Ravens Are Questionable, Browns O-Line Banged Up

Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) was still limited in Friday's practice. Michael Pierce (illness) returned to practice Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Ravens Practice

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is not practicing again Thursday but came onto the field in street clothes.
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice; Marcus Williams Removed From Injury Report

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising