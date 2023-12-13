Kyle Hamilton Is Practicing; All 53 Ravens Present

Kyle Hamilton is back on the field and practicing just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
Hamilton is wearing a brace on his left knee. He went through individual drills with the rest of the team's defensive backs.
His presence Wednesday is a good sign that he at least has a chance to play in Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamilton is day-to-day.
The Ravens had perfect attendance Wednesday, as all 53 players were on the field. That includes new quarterback Mailk Cunningham, who took the roster spot of wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (IR/back).
Baltimore now has four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. There weren't enough offensive linemen to line up drills for all four quarterbacks, so Cunningham spectated and then rotated into drills with veteran Josh Johnson.
Cunningham was chatting with Lamar Jackson, a reunion of two Louisville teammates who overlapped for one season.