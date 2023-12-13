Kyle Hamilton Is Practicing; All 53 Ravens Present

His presence Wednesday is a good sign that he at least has a chance to play in Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamilton is day-to-day.

The Ravens had perfect attendance Wednesday, as all 53 players were on the field. That includes new quarterback Mailk Cunningham, who took the roster spot of wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (IR/back).

Baltimore now has four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. There weren't enough offensive linemen to line up drills for all four quarterbacks, so Cunningham spectated and then rotated into drills with veteran Josh Johnson.