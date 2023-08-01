News & Notes: Chris Hewitt Expects Kyle Hamilton to Be a 'Pro Bowl-Type Player'

Kyle Hamilton was the first safety selected in the 2022 draft, and many NFL scouts predicted he would become a star.

After a rocky start to his rookie season, Hamilton played his best football in November, December and January, blossoming as a versatile safety who matched up with slot receivers, defended the run, and roamed the secondary as a reliable pass defender.

Hamilton will be a full-time starter in Year 2, paired with Marcus Williams to give Baltimore an extremely athletic duo at safety. Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Chris Hewitt expects the stardom that many predicted for Hamilton to materialize.

"He's ahead of the plays this year," Hewitt said. "He's ahead of the formations, down and distance. We'll see big things from Kyle. I expect this guy to be a Pro Bowl-type player."

Williams is also looking for special things from Hamilton.

"He's continuing to get better in the film room, out on the field, getting more comfortable, playing together, side by side," Williams said. "As long as he continues to focus, lock in and come out here and do all he can to work, I think he's going to be great."

Hamilton is having a strong training camp and not letting the praise diminish his work ethic. But he's not shying from the expectations.