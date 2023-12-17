Presented by

Kyle Hamilton Is Active vs. Jaguars

Dec 17, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

121723inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will play Sunday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a week after suffering a knee injury.

Hamilton was questionable entering the game but trended in the right direction all week.

Hamilton is not only one of the Ravens' best defensive players, but he'll also be a key matchup for Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who caught 11 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week.

All of the Ravens' inactives are healthy scratches as the team is at full strength for a critical "Sunday Night Football" game at EverBank Stadium.

Baltimore's scratches are quarterbacks Malik Cunningham and Josh Johnson (No. 3 QB), cornerbacks Damarion "Pepe" Williams and Rock Ya-Sin, center Sam Mustipher, and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu.

The Jaguars are without two starting defensive backs: safety Andre Cisco (groin) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad).

All their other starters who were questionable entering the game, including starting offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland and Walker Little, are playing.

Related Content

news

Ravens at Near Full Strength vs. Rams

The Ravens return from their bye against the Rams at nearly full strength as they begin their December playoff push.
news

Marlon Humphrey Inactive vs. Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley and Zay Flowers are active. Second-year tight end Charlie Kolar is active after missing Friday's practice with an illness. 
news

Josh Ross, Andrew Adams Elevated vs. Chargers

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Broderick Washington Inactive vs. Bengals

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss another game against the Bengals, while defensive lineman Broderick Washington is inactive for the first time this season.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is Active, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Browns

Marlon Humphrey will be in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, but right tackle Morgan Moses will miss his second-straight game.
news

Marcus Williams, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks will be without a starting guard. Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive in Week 9.
news

Odafe Oweh Active vs. Cardinals

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and special teams standout/wide receiver Tylan Wallace are inactive.
news

Marlon Humphrey Active vs. Lions

Odafe Oweh will play his first game since Week 2. Jahmyr Gibbs will be Detroit's lead running back with David Montgomery out.
news

Ravens Healthiest They've Been All Year in London

The Ravens' only inactive due to health is Odafe Oweh. Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell will make his debut.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Odell Beckham Jr. Active vs. Steelers, Morgan Moses Out

Marlon Humphrey will make his season debut, while Ronnie Stanley and Odell Beckham Jr. return to the lineup against the Steelers in Week 5. Morgan Moses is inactive to end his 134-straight games played streak. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising