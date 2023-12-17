Kyle Hamilton Is Active vs. Jaguars

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will play Sunday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a week after suffering a knee injury.

Hamilton was questionable entering the game but trended in the right direction all week.

Hamilton is not only one of the Ravens' best defensive players, but he'll also be a key matchup for Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who caught 11 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week.

All of the Ravens' inactives are healthy scratches as the team is at full strength for a critical "Sunday Night Football" game at EverBank Stadium.

Baltimore's scratches are quarterbacks Malik Cunningham and Josh Johnson (No. 3 QB), cornerbacks Damarion "Pepe" Williams and Rock Ya-Sin, center Sam Mustipher, and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu.

The Jaguars are without two starting defensive backs: safety Andre Cisco (groin) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad).