Mailbag: What's the Plan if Kyle Hamilton Is Sidelined?

Downing: The door for Mark Andrews to return is very much open as he recovers from ankle surgery. Harbaugh said last week, "I'm not ruling out Mark Andrews for the down-the-road future at all." Andrews is doing everything he can to get back on the field. Harbaugh and the Ravens did not provide any kind of timetable for his return, so we can only go off the various reports for NFL Insiders. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Andrews could return if the Ravens go on a deep playoff run. Would it have to be the Super Bowl? Could it be the AFC championship? Sooner? All of that is unknown at this point. Andrews had surgery on Nov. 21 and he's been working hard behind the scenes to get himself back this season. Nobody on this team works harder than Andrews, and seeing him back in uniform this year would be a tremendous boost for this team if he is able to make that happen.