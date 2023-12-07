Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Is 'Sneaky Candidate' for Defensive Player of the Year

How Ravens Can Elevate the Offense

The Ravens have the NFL's seventh-ranked offense, but there's still room for improvement over the final five weeks of the season.

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer looked at where the Ravens could look to elevate the offense. Here are some excerpts:

Downfield passing

"The bad news for the Ravens' passing game is that Jackson's downfield accuracy remains below average. He ranks 28th in completion percentage (27.5%) among the 31 quarterbacks with at least 20 deep passes (20-plus air yards), according to TruMedia. The good news: Jackson isn't overly reliant on them. With his 40 attempts, Jackson ranks 12th in deep-passing rate (12%) among the 28 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts this season. Still, if the Ravens want to help themselves, they'll need a downfield strike every once in a while. Without the threat of home run shots, opponents can defend Jackson more aggressively, moving their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage in run support and blitzing more regularly.

"The Ravens' best hope for a breakthrough deep threat might be rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who flourished in that role in college. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, the first-round pick leads the Ravens not only in deep routes run (62), deep-pass targets (13) and deep-pass catches (five) but also separation downfield. On average, he's 2.9 yards from the nearest defender when the ball is released and 1.9 yards from the nearest defender when the pass arrives, both team-high marks that rank near the league average for wide receivers."

RB Keaton Mitchell vs. light boxes

"When the Ravens line up in 11 personnel (one back, one tight end and three wide receivers), their most common grouping this season, they often spread defenses out. On their 351 plays in 11 personnel, they've faced a "light box" — six or fewer defenders aligned between the tackles near the line of scrimmage — 272 times (77.5%). When the Ravens run the ball into those light boxes, good things usually happen. On their 49 designed carries out of 11 personnel this season, they've averaged 7.2 yards per carry — only San Francisco has fared better (9.7) — and an NFL-best 0.24 expected points added per play (The 49ers, the NFL's most efficient offense, are averaging 0.14 EPA per play overall this season).

"Rookie Keaton Mitchell's emergence has made the Ravens especially dynamic in space. On just 29 carries this season, the jet-quick running back has five gains of at least 20 yards. All but one of those explosive runs came in 11 personnel and against a light box, according to TruMedia."

Four Ravens Leading in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The NFL released the early fan voting results for the Pro Bowl Games, and four Ravens are the leading vote-getters in the AFC at their respective positions: guard Kevin Zeitler, inside linebacker Smith, strong safety Hamilton, and free safety Geno Stone.

As a team, the Ravens are fourth in total votes, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys.

Zeitler, despite his strong play and durability throughout his 12-year career, has never been named to a Pro Bowl team. He finished as the leading vote-getter among fans last year but still ended up being left off the roster.