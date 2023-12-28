Presented by

Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start the Week

Dec 27, 2023 at 07:09 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

122723wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Kyle Hamilton, WR Zay Flowers

Kyle Hamilton's status didn't become clearer Wednesday when Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media as the Ravens get ready to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Harbaugh said that less than 48 hours from Monday night's win in San Francisco, the Ravens are "working through all those kinds of things right now."

Hamilton left the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter, but Harbaugh said the team was optimistic that it wasn't anything too serious.

Hamilton was one of several Ravens who did not practice Wednesday, joining wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad).

After getting back from San Francisco Tuesday morning, Harbaugh switched up the routine and held a late-afternoon walk-through on Wednesday to give the team extra time to recover physically. Thus, the injury report is just an estimation.

The Ravens listed seven players as limited Wednesday: linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral), cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion), guard/tackle Patrick Mekari (concussion), punter Jordan Stout (back) and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (elbow).

Perhaps the bigger injury news Wednesday is out of Miami, where wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill did not practice. Hill was listed as an ankle/vet rest day, as it looks likely that he'll play. After missing one game, Hill returned last week with nine catches for 99 yards against the Cowboys.

Waddle (ankle) is a bigger question mark, however. While Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel didn't rule him out, he did say it's a high ankle sprain.

Other key Dolphins who didn't practice Wednesday includes running backs Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and De'Von Achane (toe), tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), and offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring).

