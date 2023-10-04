Kyle Van Noy: 'I'm 32, But I Can Still Play'

By the time Kyle Van Noy signed with the Ravens, he was ready to prove a point.

The veteran outside linebacker has won two Super Bowls during a distinguished 10-year career and didn't think he'd still be a free agent in late September.

"I've bounced around the last four years, and I think people were saying, 'Why does he keep getting moved around, he must not be good,'" Van Noy said. "Honestly, I've played well everywhere I've been, and I think that's been a misconception about me.

"Every team I play for, I make plays. That's the standard I've held myself to. And I win more than I lose. That's my attitude. Watching football wasn't fun, especially when you know you could be out there helping a lot of teams. The Ravens called and I felt like it was an awesome opportunity."

Van Noy made a strong first impression, playing 23 snaps in his Ravens debut in Week 4 after just three days of practice, as part of a stellar team defensive effort in a 28-3 victory at Cleveland. He was credited with three hurries, one quarterback hit, and a pass defensed in his first game. Known for his intelligence and toughness, Van Noy made the quick transition look easier than it was.

"I don't think a lot of people could do that, be able to come in and make some plays right of the streets," Van Noy said. "It's not easy to do. I pride myself on always making plays, no matter where I go. I'm confident in my play, and they were confident to put me in that position. The guys rallied around me too, it takes everybody. Guys were able to point me in the right direction to get the job done."

Van Noy is happy to have landed in Baltimore, and feels his best football is ahead once he gets even more comfortable.

"This was my No. 1 choice," Van Noy said. "You always want a chance to play and a chance to win. I get a chance to compete with a really good team."team."

Ravens-Steelers Rivalry Is Personal for Patrick Queen

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry is always intense, which Patrick Queen learned as a rookie. Queen had already heard the saying, "You're not a Raven until you've beaten the Steelers." That message was reinforced by Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

"When I was on their sideline, my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me and yelling at me, 'You're not a Raven. You're not supposed to be there. You're not one of them,'" Queen said. "So every time I play them, it's something personal.

"I don't care if he was joking. I don't care if he was serious. At the end of the day, I'm on your sideline, and you're telling me I'm not a Raven. It's kind of disrespectful."

Queen has definitely earned Tomlin's respect, judging from his remarks to Pittsburgh reporters during this week's press conference.