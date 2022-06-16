Lamar Jackson Has Added 12-15 Pounds of Muscle Mass

Lamar Jackson doesn't just look bigger. He is confirmed bigger.

Jackson revealed Thursday that he added 12-15 pounds of muscle mass this offseason.

Jackson said he usually played at between 205 and 208 pounds. Now he's at 220 pounds.

"I just wanted to do it. See how I look, see how I feel," Jackson said. "And I feel good."

Jackson became the owner of a soul food restaurant in his native Florida, but it's clear there's been a lot of training going along with the eating.

Jackson has been working out with a Broward/Dade County personal trainer who goes by SpenceFit.