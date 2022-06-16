Lamar Jackson Has Added 12-15 Pounds of Muscle Mass

Jun 16, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

_H3_4487
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson practices during Ravens minicamp.

Lamar Jackson doesn't just look bigger. He is confirmed bigger.

Jackson revealed Thursday that he added 12-15 pounds of muscle mass this offseason.

Jackson said he usually played at between 205 and 208 pounds. Now he's at 220 pounds.

"I just wanted to do it. See how I look, see how I feel," Jackson said. "And I feel good."

Jackson became the owner of a soul food restaurant in his native Florida, but it's clear there's been a lot of training going along with the eating.

Jackson has been working out with a Broward/Dade County personal trainer who goes by SpenceFit.

"Physically, he looks imposing," Quarterbacks Coach James Urban said. "This is a game built for big, strong, fast men. I think he's checking three of those boxes right now."

It was easy to see that Jackson had more zip on his passes when he reported to Ravens minicamp. He's always had a strong arm, but the ball is leaving his hand in a different way.

It's not all because of the added muscle. Jackson went to work with 3DQB throwing mechanics coach/trainer Adam Dedeaux again this offseason.

"The fundamentals look really good right now," Urban said. "He's been impressive these three days. He's clearly been throwing, he's clearly been working. The strength sure doesn't hurt that. The velocity, the tight spirals, those things, they look good.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Rookie TE Isaiah Likely Closes Minicamp With a Flourish; 10 Observations

Brandon Stephens had a strong day at outside corner. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban breaks out a new drill.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Ankle Is 'Looking Great'; Update on J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Michael Pierce is healthy and his absence from minicamp was strictly for 'personal family reasons.' Tyler Huntley missed his second practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Having Conversations' About Contract Extension

Lamar Jackson said he and the Ravens have talked during minicamp and that Deshaun Watson's deal doesn't impact him.

news

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Didn't Attend OTAs

Lamar Jackson said he wanted to 'stay away and grind' this offseason and that it was not contract related.

news

Late for Work 6/16: Former Players Discuss Why John Harbaugh Is So Special

An ESPN pundit expects a 'great season' for the Ravens if they stay healthy. Jaylon Ferguson is making a strong impression at minicamp.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver

The Ravens are emphasizing their downfield passing game. Tony Jefferson is having a strong offseason. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is picking up the defense quickly.

news

Army-Navy Game Is Coming to M&T Bank Stadium

It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first since 2016 when Army defeated Navy, 21-17.

news

Mailbag: Analyzing the Undrafted Rookies' Chances

What's the latest on Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul? Could the Ravens still sign a veteran inside linebacker? What nickname should we have for the rookie pass rushers?

news

Calais Campbell Came Back to Chase a Super Bowl

Entering his 15th NFL season, Calais Campbell begins another quest for a Super Bowl victory that has eluded his grasp.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Analytics Suggest Rashod Bateman Is Primed for Breakout Season

Brian Baldinger expects Odafe Oweh to make a big jump this year. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Robert Quinn if he's traded. Three Ravens make Pete Prisco's top 100 players list. Greg Cosell says Kyle Hamilton compares favorably with Kam Chancellor.

news

News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

Marcus Williams was limited to individual drills while dealing with minor physical issues. Mark Andrews says Rashod Bateman's speed is underrated. Andrews is bummed that he will miss this year's Tight End University.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising