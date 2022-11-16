News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield Rivalry Has Taken a Different Turn 

Bonded by the 2018 NFL Draft, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield will be opponents again on Sunday, but their rivalry has taken a different twist.

While Jackson is having another MVP-caliber season with the Ravens, Mayfield was traded to Carolina during the offseason after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield had some memorable battles against the Ravens during his four years with Cleveland, but now he's with his second team and his future is uncertain.

"I did think Baker would be a Brownie for life," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It will be a little different seeing him in those colors. I thought the Lamar-Baker thing would be a long time. Him in the baby blue and whites, it's going to be different, but I'm sure he'll still be the same feisty Baker. If he throws one on you, he'll let you know."

Jackson and Mayfield have been linked since their college days, with Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy (2016) one year prior to Mayfield (2017). Both quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in 2018, but while Mayfield was the first-overall pick, Jackson had to wait until the 32nd pick before the Ravens traded up to get him.

Some players in Jackson's position would be extra motivated for Sunday's game, seeing a player drafted before them on the opposite sideline. However, Jackson said he has never taken that approach with Mayfield.

"I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted," Jackson said. "It doesn't really matter who went first."

Mayfield has often talked about his respect for Jackson, and the quarterbacks got to know each other as part of the Heisman fraternity. Speaking to the Carolina media this week, Mayfield recalled a conversation he had with Jackson's mother, Felicia Jones, that gave him insight into Jackson's competitive nature.