Late for Work 7/3: Lamar Jackson 'May be the World's Most Difficult Individual to Defend'

Kinnan's not the only one seeing explosiveness in the Ravens' offense, and specifically Jackson. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski sees Jackson and the Ravens capable of "dethroning" the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North crown.

"…a fully realized Jackson may be the world's most difficult individual to defend," Sobleski wrote. "Both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to make a run, but Jackson and the Ravens clicking on all cylinders are the most likely to dethrone Joe Burrow and Co."

But with the lofty expectations comes the overarching importance on not the individual awards, but the postseason, with NFL.com’s Adam Rank believing a successful season for the Ravens (and Jackson) being about the postseason.

"If you're going to be resetting the market for quarterbacks, you need to win in the playoffs," Rank wrote. "Lamar Jackson is just 1-3 in the postseason during his career. He has not played in a postseason game since the 2020 season. It's time for the Ravens to take that next step. Not that anybody is in danger of losing their gig or anything. But if the Ravens get to the playoffs and lose their first game, like they have done in three of their last four playoff appearances, that would be a huge bummer."

John Harbaugh Ranked No. 5 In Head Coach Rankings

The offseason is a time for ranking every position, and we've now arrived at coach rankings. For both PFF’s Trevor Sikkema and CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, Head Coach John Harbaugh lands at No. 5 in their respective NFL head coach rankings.

"I can't keep Harbaugh out of the top five," Sikkema wrote. "In a modern NFL world that says [you] can't run the ball anymore, the Ravens are No. 1 in the league since 2018, staying creative and innovative as they play to their strengths, earning 0.092 expected points added per rush over the span. In second place is the Green Bay Packers at 0.051, which shows the Ravens aren't just better than everyone else on the ground; they're far and away better. They also rank sixth in the league in EPA per play allowed on defense at -0.059."

"The recent playoff results haven't been overly encouraging (notice a theme here?); his Ravens have won just a single postseason contest in the last eight years," Kerr added. "But his last half-decade has proven he's more adaptable than most, building around Lamar Jackson while maintaining a stingy 'D.' Should Jackson make another leap of his own, Harbaugh could finally contend for a second ring."

Rank also gave great respect toward Harbaugh in his “State of the Ravens.”

"This is once again the spot where I applaud the efforts of John Harbaugh, who continues to be one of the most overlooked coaches in the NFL," Rank wrote. "He managed to get the Ravens into the tournament last year despite the absence of Jackson down the stretch, and -- I hate to bring up this painful stuff for Ravens fans -- they were so close to knocking off the Bengals in the playoffs."

Justin Tucker Ranked No. 1 Kicker for Fourth Straight Season

Give credit to CBS Sports for their boldness to rank kickers; also credit them for putting Justin Tucker as their No. 1 for a fourth straight season.