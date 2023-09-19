Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Was NFL's 'Best Offensive Player' in Week 2

Lamar Jackson Was NFL's 'Best Offensive Player' in Week 2

Lamar Jackson has had games in which he threw more touchdown passes, rushed for more yards, and made more highlight reel plays, but his performance in Sunday's 27-24 win at Cincinnati was among the best of his pro career.

Jackson and the Ravens set the tone on the opening possession with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than half the quarter. Jackson (24-for-33, 237 yards, two touchdowns; 12 carries for 54 yards) continued to operate the offense with efficiency throughout the game, using his arm and legs.

What made Jackson's showing even more impressive is that it was just his second game in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system.

"Lamar was the best offensive player we saw Sunday],” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on [“The Bill Simmons Podcast.” "He was awesome, and that was one of those you really had to watch the game. It was just one of those Lamar games.

"If you just see the box score you're like, 'Oh, Lamar had a good game.' But he had complete command over that game."

Pat McAfee also marveled at Jackson's performance, especially what he did in the passing game.