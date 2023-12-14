Late for Work 12/14: A Deeper Dive Into Lamar Jackson's Scrambling

Shaffer said that Jackson has become a more proficient passer as his command of Monken's offense grows by the week, but "he remains willing to create for himself as a runner. Maybe more willing than ever." Jackson's scramble rate of 12.5% is a league-high and career-high.

"Improved pocket management explains Jackson's spike in scrambles somewhat," Shaffer wrote. "According to Pro Football Focus, he has been sacked on just 18% of his pressures this season, down from 20.9% last season, 21.8% in 2021 and 19.1% in 2020. (Jackson's most elusive year as a starter came in 2019, when just 16.4% of pressures were converted into sacks.) The more takedowns a quarterback avoids, the more opportunities he has to scramble.

"But with the Ravens embracing a pass-first philosophy this season — according to the analytics site RBSDM.com, their early-down pass rate in competitive games (58%) is the NFL's seventh highest — Monken might have also fostered a more scramble-friendly environment. It's not like Jackson has been running for his life; his pressure rate (6.7%) is only the 18th highest among the 40 quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts this season, according to TruMedia."

Four Ravens Among PFF's Top 50 Free Agents

Four Ravens made PFF’s 2024 free agent rankings, led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 6.

"Madubuike has a strong case for being the player to earn himself the most money in 2023," PFF's Brad Spielberger wrote. "With at least half a sack in 11 of 13 games this season, Madubuike has already doubled his prior season high — and he may double his total pressure output by the end of the season, as well. His effort and intensity on backside pursuit plays have always been there, and now an improved arsenal of moves with a more explosive first step has Madubuike set to cash in big time."

Spielberger's contract projection for Madubuike is four years, $92 million ($23 million per year), $60.25 million total guaranteed.