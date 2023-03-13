Late for Work 3/13: Could the Colts Be the Team to Pursue Lamar Jackson?

"I don't expect teams to make offers here soon. I've talked to multiple teams who predict that no team will make an offer, as crazy as it sounds," Fowler said. "It doesn't mean that they think they shouldn't. They think that they should, but there's just a lot going on here."

This pairs with the report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who believes teams are more likely to conduct a "more traditional trade" with the Ravens than negotiate a deal with Jackson and submit an offer sheet.

"Based on the conversations I've had, there are teams interested in pursuing a potential Jackson trade if he decides he wants out of Baltimore, but I don't know that you'll see anyone submit a formal offer sheet that puts two first-round draft picks at risk if the Ravens don't match," Graziano wrote. "I think teams would rather talk to the Ravens about a more traditional trade, though of course they'd also at some point have to talk to Jackson because he'd have to sign the franchise tender before he could be traded."

Predicting Which Ravens Free Agents Stay or Go

On Monday at 12 p.m. ET, the NFL's negotiating period begins, wherein "clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents." There are 15 unrestricted free agents for the Ravens, and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec sees five returning for the purple and black in 2023.

CB Kyle Fuller

"Fuller's injury proved to be a costly one because he was starting to settle in with his hometown team and the Ravens struggled to keep cornerbacks healthy," Zrebiec wrote. "Assuming Fuller still wants to play and is on schedule with his rehab, returning to Baltimore makes sense. The Ravens need veteran cornerback depth and his familiarity with the coaching staff and medical team should lead to a comfortable arrangement."

OLB Justin Houston

"DeCosta indicated that he doesn't expect Houston to make a decision until closer to training camp, but the Ravens figure to leave the light on for him," Zrebiec wrote. "He's had 14 sacks in two seasons with the team and has made a strong impression as a veteran leader. The Ravens have young edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo and veteran Tyus Bowser, but they have room for at least one more. If they're looking for a veteran on a cheap one-year deal, they could do a lot worse than the venerable Houston."

In total, Zrebiec has the Ravens keeping five of their 15, with cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen, Kevon Seymour and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson rounding out the group. However, big names like offensive guard Ben Powers and cornerback Marcus Peters aren't among them.

"Arguably the team's top free agent, Peters also represents the Ravens' toughest free-agent decision. Baltimore badly needs cornerback help, and Peters has strong relationships in the locker room and with the team's decision-makers," Zrebiec wrote. "However, he struggled for much of last year coming off the knee injury, and he's now 30. The Ravens will have to determine how likely he is to bounce back. A return probably will depend on Peters' willingness to accept a modest deal."

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin named Marcus Peters the best free-agent fit for the Dallas Cowboys.

It's been long speculated that Powers has probably priced himself out of Baltimore.

"It's not that Baltimore wouldn't like to keep Powers. He was one of its most improved and steadiest players last year," Zrebiec wrote. "That's the reason, though, the Ravens likely won't keep him. Powers probably played his way out of a return. The Ravens don't have the cap flexibility to write another big check to a guard. For compensatory pick purposes, they'll hope Powers gets a significant multiyear deal, and he should."

