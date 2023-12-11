Lamar Jackson Comes Up Clutch for Ravens

Before the play, wide receiver Nelson Agholor called the shot. He told Jackson that Rams safety John Johnson III would follow him to the corner of the end zone if he ran across his face. Sure enough, he did, leaving Flowers open behind him.

"Somebody had to make a play, and we called a play for me, and I was able to make a play," Flowers said. "Lamar threw a great ball. Coach Monken [Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken] called a great play."

The Ravens haven't been in a lot of back-and-forth games this season. They lost one earlier this year, in similar rainy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium, to the Colts in overtime when the offense fumbled its way through a rough performance.

This time, Jackson had one interception and an early snap from Tyler Linderbaum zipped past Jackson for a safety. But most importantly, they finished with a victory on a day when the Ravens' stout defense had some leaks.