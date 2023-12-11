Lamar Jackson Comes Up Clutch for Ravens

Dec 10, 2023 at 07:38 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Lamar Comeback
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson doesn't like playing in the rain, but he loves playing in clutch moments.

While Tylan Wallace's game-winning 76-yard punt return for a touchdown stole the show in the Ravens' 37-31 overtime win versus the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson's clutch drive near the end of the fourth quarter set the table.

The Ravens were trailing the Rams, 28-23, with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left when Jackson and the Baltimore offense took the field needing a touchdown.

Jackson completed six passes for 73 yards on the drive, capped by a 21-yard touchdown strike to rookie Zay Flowers on third-and-11.

"Lamar [Jackson] deserves so much credit. You forget Lamar sometimes. All these other things are happening, and we're not going to talk about Lamar Jackson who drove the offense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"[He] runs around, scrambles [and] finds guys downfield. He's a very unique player, and most of the time it works out really great just like any player. He's one of a kind. There's nobody like Lamar Jackson."

Despite the rainy conditions, Jackson went 24-of-43 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He took numerous deep shots, and the Flowers touchdown pass was his first deep touchdown pass of the season.

Before the play, wide receiver Nelson Agholor called the shot. He told Jackson that Rams safety John Johnson III would follow him to the corner of the end zone if he ran across his face. Sure enough, he did, leaving Flowers open behind him.

"Somebody had to make a play, and we called a play for me, and I was able to make a play," Flowers said. "Lamar threw a great ball. Coach Monken [Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken] called a great play."

The Ravens haven't been in a lot of back-and-forth games this season. They lost one earlier this year, in similar rainy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium, to the Colts in overtime when the offense fumbled its way through a rough performance.

This time, Jackson had one interception and an early snap from Tyler Linderbaum zipped past Jackson for a safety. But most importantly, they finished with a victory on a day when the Ravens' stout defense had some leaks.

"[Lamar] is real stoic. He wants to win. But he's calm and just gets it done," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "Any time you can run a two-minute drill in a critical time like that and get it done, it builds confidence in the team and proves you can do it."

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on a Thrilling Overtime Victory

Tylan Wallace's walk-off punt return for a touchdown in overtime ended a memorable victory for the Ravens that kept their momentum rolling.
news

Tylan Wallace Goes From the Bottom to the Top Delivering Walk-Off Win

Ravens WR Tylan Wallace had never returned a punt in an NFL game before Sunday and had committed a brutal penalty. Then he delivered an overtime win.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Loves Being on Winning Side vs. Rams

Beating a team he once played for, Odell Beckham Jr. came up big in Baltimore's victory over the Rams.
news

Devin Duvernay Leaves With Back Injury

Two-time Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay left Sunday's game with a back injury and was ruled out.
news

Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton went down without contact and walked to the locker room.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears "Frenemies" Hoodie Before Facing Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. made his appreciation for the Rams known this week before going against them.
news

Ravens at Near Full Strength vs. Rams

The Ravens return from their bye against the Rams at nearly full strength as they begin their December playoff push.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

The Ravens return from the bye week to face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Following their bye in Week 13, the Ravens (9-3) return to action and begin a crucial five-game stretch by hosting the Rams (6-6).
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

The Ravens sit at No. 2 in the AFC after last week's bye and hope to climb back into the top spot with a win over the Rams.
news

50 Words or Less: Protecting Lamar Jackson Is Everything

Ronnie Stanley benefited most from the Ravens' bye. Sunday's rain forecast tilts the game in Baltimore's favor.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising