Lamar Jackson Comes Up Clutch for Ravens

Lamar Jackson doesn't like playing in the rain, but he loves playing in clutch moments.
While Tylan Wallace's game-winning 76-yard punt return for a touchdown stole the show in the Ravens' 37-31 overtime win versus the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson's clutch drive near the end of the fourth quarter set the table.
The Ravens were trailing the Rams, 28-23, with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left when Jackson and the Baltimore offense took the field needing a touchdown.
Jackson completed six passes for 73 yards on the drive, capped by a 21-yard touchdown strike to rookie Zay Flowers on third-and-11.
"Lamar [Jackson] deserves so much credit. You forget Lamar sometimes. All these other things are happening, and we're not going to talk about Lamar Jackson who drove the offense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
"[He] runs around, scrambles [and] finds guys downfield. He's a very unique player, and most of the time it works out really great just like any player. He's one of a kind. There's nobody like Lamar Jackson."
Despite the rainy conditions, Jackson went 24-of-43 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He took numerous deep shots, and the Flowers touchdown pass was his first deep touchdown pass of the season.
Before the play, wide receiver Nelson Agholor called the shot. He told Jackson that Rams safety John Johnson III would follow him to the corner of the end zone if he ran across his face. Sure enough, he did, leaving Flowers open behind him.
"Somebody had to make a play, and we called a play for me, and I was able to make a play," Flowers said. "Lamar threw a great ball. Coach Monken [Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken] called a great play."
The Ravens haven't been in a lot of back-and-forth games this season. They lost one earlier this year, in similar rainy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium, to the Colts in overtime when the offense fumbled its way through a rough performance.
This time, Jackson had one interception and an early snap from Tyler Linderbaum zipped past Jackson for a safety. But most importantly, they finished with a victory on a day when the Ravens' stout defense had some leaks.
"[Lamar] is real stoic. He wants to win. But he's calm and just gets it done," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "Any time you can run a two-minute drill in a critical time like that and get it done, it builds confidence in the team and proves you can do it."