Late for Work: 'When Lamar Jackson Gets Fully Comfortable, It's Over for Rest of the NFL'

Emmanuel Acho Says 'When Lamar Jackson Gets Fully Comfortable, It's Over for Rest of the NFL'

Fox Sports 1 analyst and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho could not contain his excitement when looking at film of Lamar Jackson from the Ravens' 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In just his second game in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, Jackson delivered a masterful performance. He was especially good in the second half, completing 8-of-9 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns for a 150.7 passer rating.

"When Lamar Jackson gets fully comfortable, it's over for the rest of the NFL," Acho said.

Acho pointed to two plays from Sunday's game to illustrate his point. In both, the Ravens were in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end), a formation they've used on more than half of their offensive plays so far this season, up from just 12 percent last season.

With the Ravens facing third-and-10 from the Bengals' 41-yard line late in the first quarter, Cincinnati lined up in man coverage and rushed five players. Jackson identified the five rushers and threw a deep ball on a slot fade to Zay Flowers, but it was barely overthrown and fell incomplete.

Jackson saw the same coverage on third-and-5 at the Cincinnati 17 with 11:38 remaining in the game and the Ravens clinging to a 20-17 lead. Baltimore again was in 11 personnel. The result this time was a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.