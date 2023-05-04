Lamar Jackson Sheds Light on Contract Negotiations: 'I Wanted to Be Here'

"The SpongeBob message was definitely a message to the fan base to let them know that we were moving on up," Jackson said.

Jackson said he had never focused on being the highest-paid player. He told The Lounge that he knew his worth and wanted what he believed to be fair. Outside factors weren't game-changers in his mind.

He said he didn't worry about the Hurts deal. While he was "hype" about the Ravens landing Odell Beckham Jr., Jackson also didn't indicate that it altered his outlook.

So what ultimately got the deal over the finish line? Basically, Jackson was feeling the same way as the rest of Ravens fans, and beyond. He was over the whole thing.

"I absolutely wanted to get it done, because I was just tired of going back and forth about it," Jackson said. "We've been doing it for years, but the time had come, and the numbers were right, and we were all satisfied."

Mostly, Jackson wanted to look forward at Thursday's press conference. He talked about his excitement about the direction of the offense, and wanting to throw for 6,000 yards with his new receivers. He talked about fulfilling the promise he made when the Ravens drafted him in 2018, to bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore. He feels there's unfinished business, and that means something to him.

What was a long contract negotiation now turns into an extended runway for the Ravens' championship hopes. They've been knocking on the door in Jackson's first five seasons. Now they're banking on him to help get them there.

"I'm not going to lie to you and say every day was great. It's been a long stretch, but we know Lamar," DeCosta said.