Lamar Jackson Has Learned to Cope With Nerves Prior to Big Games

Lamar Jackson expects to be nervous before a big game like Sunday's AFC championship, but he has learned how to handle those emotions.

Jackson said last week that he was feeling antsy prior to the divisional round playoff game against the Texans. Yet, Jackson kept his composure and dominated the second half, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another as Baltimore pulled away for a 34-10 victory.

There's even more at stake this weekend with Jackson one victory away from reaching his first Super Bowl. However, Jackson knows dealing with nerves is part of the process and has learned how to cope with it.

"I've been in games where it's one of the games of the week and I'm hyped, everyone else is hyped, and when I get on the field, I'm tired," Jackson said. "I'm pretty much being cool, calm and collect until the ball is snapped and the whistle is blown."

Jackson also leans on his faith to stay calm.

"Because of my faith, knowing that God is with me through whatever I'm going through, I just put my trust in Him and pretty much go with the flow," Jackson said. "I really don't have pressure, or overthink anything."

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said the team usually feeds off Jackson, and he's putting out positive vibes.