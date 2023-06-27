Late for Work 6/27: Taking a Deep Dive Into Lamar Jackson's Downfield Passing

Kyle Hamilton Discusses Chuck Clark Being Traded, Rough Performance Against Dolphins, and More

Safety Kyle Hamilton sat down for an interview with The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Here are some excerpts:

On his role in Year 2: "Hopefully, my role is to emerge as a leader. I still have a lot to prove in order to accept that role and that position from the guys. But just being a vocal leader in a sense of communicating on the field, not necessarily as a rah-rah speech guy, but making sure everybody is on the same page. And then just raise my play to a different level. I thought I played OK last year. I could have played a lot better from my perspective. I have high expectations for myself and I try to hold myself to that standard."

On Chuck Clark being traded this offseason: "It sucks because Chuck would help me a lot last year. I know all of the stuff out there in the media with his situation and this and that, but he never had ill will toward me at all. Just a straight professional. He helped me a lot in terms of learning and growing as a young safety. He set an example every day that he was here. He was the same guy every day with the same kind of attitude out of him. You always looked to him if you were feeling a little flat at practice and needed some energy. He was always in the right spot at the right time. I definitely took a lot from Chuck. When he left, it made me understand that my role is going to be bigger, not just on the field, but in terms of communicating and being that guy."

On how he dealt with his rough performance in a loss to the Dolphins in Week 2 last year: "I always try not to get too high and not to get too low. I'd say the people around me know that I'm an even-keeled guy. If I make a great play, I tell myself something that I could have done better. If I make a bad play, I try to forget it. What went into me going into the next week in New England and causing a fumble was just forgetting about it. The guys around the building make it hard for me to forget. They're always joking with me about the Miami game and about how I 'MA'd' (missed assignments) twice. But you just have to take it on the chin. Everybody in this league has down moments and they have high moments. You have to be the same guy through all of it."

On his favorite thing about Baltimore: "I think the fan base in a sense of one, their honesty. I appreciate that. You can't take for granted that Baltimore's fan base is such a good one, because around the league, there's definitely cities where I'm sure guys are like, 'I wish the fans are more into it.' It's tough to complain about your fans caring too much, when there are people who complain about them not caring at all. I've also met some great people around the city who have helped me out a lot, people who want to connect with Kyle the person, not Kyle the football player. It's been really genuine and I appreciate it."

Flowers Makes NFL.com's Preseason Offensive All-Rookie Team

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter expects Flowers to make an immediate impact. The 22nd-overall pick was named to Reuter’s preseason Offensive All-Rookie Team.

"Flowers can be the big-play threat after the catch that the Ravens' offense has needed for some time," Reuter wrote. "He could have 80 catches as a rookie, spreading out defenses horizontally and vertically, which will make the team's running attack even more dangerous."

If Flowers does get to 80 catches, he would shatter the franchise record for receptions by a rookie set by Torrey Smith, who had 50 catches in 2011.

Agholor Is Ravens' Surprise Offseason Standout

The Ravens' signing of Agholor was overshadowed by the additions of Beckham and Flowers, but the 2015 first-round pick has made a strong impression at OTAs and minicamp.

Agholor was named the Ravens' surprise standout of the offseason by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

"'Nelly' — as Lamar Jackson calls him — has repeatedly stood out, whether it's a long touchdown grab or a nifty grab on a back-shoulder throw," Hensley wrote. "Agholor is the clear-cut No. 4 wide receiver in Baltimore, but he's making a case for having a bigger role in the passing game."

