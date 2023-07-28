Presented by

News & Notes: Todd Monken Compliments Lamar Jackson on His Diligence

Jul 28, 2023 at 06:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072823N&N
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

While the process is still going, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's is pleased with Lamar Jackson's acclimation to the Ravens' new system.

On Thursday, Jackson talked about how much time he's spent in the playbook during the offseason, and Monken sees the work paying off. Jackson and Monken interact often during practice and have established a productive rapport.

"The thing you like about Lamar is, he's becoming more diligent," Monken said. "He wants to be great. He wants to be elite. I do not see a guy that signed a contract and said, 'OK, I've arrived.' [It's more], 'I want to be elite; I want this offense to be elite; I want to give ourselves a chance to win every week.' That's been impressive."

Monken believes that giving Jackson more responsibility will help him play at his highest level.

"I'm a firm believer that [if] you want your quarterback to play his best, you've got to empower him," Monken said. "[It becomes] 'I want to help with the gameplan. I want to see things – what they're doing defensively.'"

Monken Discusses the Determining Factors in How the Ball Will be Shared Offensively

Fantasy football owners want to know who's going to get the most targets and receiving yards for the Ravens this season. The additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor to join Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay gives Baltimore a deep corps at wide receiver, while Mark Andrews leads a strong tight end group that also includes Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Monken is most interested in scoring as many points as he can, and he said the players will help determine how the ball is spread around and how often certain players are targeted.

"Scheme is a part of ball distribution, and having enough skill players to where you want to distribute it to them [is also a part of it], because if you don't have enough skill players, you're not trying to create ways to distribute the ball to them," Monken said. "Everybody earns that right to touch the football. It doesn't matter what sport; you earn the right to get at-bats; you earn the right to get shots; you earn the right to get opportunities. And the better your players understand that and compete that way, and the better your skill players [are], the more fun it is to distribute it."

Monken Explains Why He Prefers Not to Use Play-Call Wristbands

Jackson has been calling plays and making line-of-scrimmage adjustments without wearing a play-call wristband since Monken took over as offensive coordinator. Monken explained why he would prefer Jackson to operate without a wristband, at least for now as he learns the offense.

"One of the most important things is your ability to communicate the calls, and the best way for that to happen is to not start with wristbands," Monken said. "He has to hear what I say; he has to process the call; he has to regurgitate to the players; he has to get the cadence. We can always go to wristbands. Wristbands are easy; you just read it. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls."

In addition to operating without a wristband, Monken wants the Ravens to play at a faster tempo, getting in and out of the huddle quickly.

"The idea is to leave the quarterback enough time at the line of scrimmage to assess the defense, make changes and be in control," Monken said.

Chris Horton Sees Jordan Stout Trending Up in Year 2

Now that Jordan Stout has his rookie season under his belt, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton sees Stout punting with more confidence and consistency. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Stout ranked 24th in the NFL in punting average (45.9 yards) and placed 26 punts inside the 20 to tie for 14th.

"I expect him to be a lot better in every area than where he was last year," Horton said "Year 1 he was a rookie. He was antsy and things like that. This guy, he's improving. We're going to expect him to hit the balls that we want hit, and we expect him to be pretty good in that plus-50 area this year where maybe we didn't do so well every game. Towards the end of the year, we got better at that. So, we're just expecting him to kind of continue that track."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Buffed Up Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'No Real Limitations'

The excessive heat led to extra breaks during practice. The Ravens feel fortunate to sign Tyler Ott after Nick Moore's injury. Gold trim has been added to the numbers on the quarterbacks' practice jerseys, making them easier to identify. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off during Thursday's Bengals practice.

news

News & Notes: Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Tyus Bowser

Lamar Jackson is operating without a wristband at the start of training camp. Rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu is learning quickly.

news

News & Notes: Roquan Smith Sees No Weakness in Ravens Defense

Mark Andrews loves to work, but he wants to practice smart. Rookie offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu isn't shy about asking questions. Morgan Moses has been impressed by Zay Flowers.

news

News & Notes: Patrick Ricard to Begin Training Camp on PUP

Kevin Zeitler says he won't be retiring anytime soon. Marlon Humphrey has been impressed with Rock Ya-Sin. John Harbaugh is eager to see Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo in pads.

news

News & Notes: Mike Macdonald Says Roquan Smith Will Wear Green Dot Helmet

Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken are in frequent communication. Chris Horton talks about adjusting to the NFL's new kickoff rule. Ronnie Stanley is excited to be healthy.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Rashod Bateman, Pepe Williams

John Harbaugh likes the way Lamar Jackson visualizes the offense. Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to mentor young receivers. Justin Madubuike is focused on playing his best football entering a contract year.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Gus Edwards

Harbaugh expects J.K. Dobbins at minicamp. Zay Flowers should return to the field for minicamp after a soft tissue "tweak." Daniel Faaelele has displayed versatility at OTAs and will compete at left guard.

news

News & Notes: Tee Martin Likes the Way Lamar Jackson Is Handling New Offense

Greg Lewis is impressed with rookie Zay Flowers. Devin Duvernay takes on an active role in drills after a season-ending foot injury last year.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance

Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.

news

News & Notes: How the Ravens Plan to Fill Calais Campbell's Shoes

The team's personnel will dictate how many three safety looks they use. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith is drawing rave reviews. Rock Ya-Sin is back on the field and impressing.

news

News & Notes: Todd Monken Wants Lamar Jackson Shouldering Less of the Load

Ravens don't have definitive timetable on when Lamar Jackson will return. Devin Duvernay gives an update on his health. Why Trenton Simpson could be a monster on special teams.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising