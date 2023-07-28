News & Notes: Todd Monken Compliments Lamar Jackson on His Diligence

Monken Explains Why He Prefers Not to Use Play-Call Wristbands

Jackson has been calling plays and making line-of-scrimmage adjustments without wearing a play-call wristband since Monken took over as offensive coordinator. Monken explained why he would prefer Jackson to operate without a wristband, at least for now as he learns the offense.

"One of the most important things is your ability to communicate the calls, and the best way for that to happen is to not start with wristbands," Monken said. "He has to hear what I say; he has to process the call; he has to regurgitate to the players; he has to get the cadence. We can always go to wristbands. Wristbands are easy; you just read it. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls."

In addition to operating without a wristband, Monken wants the Ravens to play at a faster tempo, getting in and out of the huddle quickly.

"The idea is to leave the quarterback enough time at the line of scrimmage to assess the defense, make changes and be in control," Monken said.

Chris Horton Sees Jordan Stout Trending Up in Year 2

Now that Jordan Stout has his rookie season under his belt, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton sees Stout punting with more confidence and consistency. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Stout ranked 24th in the NFL in punting average (45.9 yards) and placed 26 punts inside the 20 to tie for 14th.