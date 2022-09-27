Late for Work 9/27: Lamar Jackson Emerges As Pace-Setter in MVP Race

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "It's the best version of Lamar Jackson we've ever seen. As someone who at times almost felt like I was defending Lamar's play from the pocket during his MVP season, it's still OK to acknowledge that he's at another level right now as a passer, and as a decision-maker he knows when to run, when not to run."

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr: "What Jackson has done through three games is the stuff of legend. Jackson is the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 10 pass touchdowns and 100 rushing yards through three starts, coming off a performance which he went 18 of 29 for 218 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 107 yards and a score. Jackson has consecutive games with 100 rushing yards and is the first quarterback to have back-to-back games with 100-plus rushing yards twice in his career. He has more passing and rushing touchdowns (12) through the first three games than his MVP season (eight). He also has more rushing yards (243) than his MVP season (172) and is averaging slightly fewer yards per carry (8.5) than the MVP year (8.6) through three games. Jackson is the reason Baltimore has a high-powered offense and is an AFC contender. He's the MVP front-runner through three weeks."