Lamar Jackson Emotional About Getting a Statue at Louisville

Aug 02, 2021 at 02:31 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080221-Lamar-Statue
Stephen B. Morton/AP Photos
QB Lamar Jackson during his time at Louisville.

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's biggest stars, but he's already a legend at Louisville. At just 24 years old, Jackson will be immortalized with a statue in front of Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra made the announcement during a radio appearance on 93.9 WLCL-FM's "The Deener Show."

It seems Jackson is pretty emotional about the news.

The statue will be placed at the main entrance to the stadium, right next to that of Baltimore Colts icon and former Louisville quarterback Johnny Unitas, who played there from 1951 to 1954.

Jackson was under recruited coming out of high school and some other programs wanted him to switch positions. Louisville was the first major school to pledge that they wanted him strictly as a quarterback, so he chose the Cardinals.

Jackson rewarded them, becoming the first player in school history to win the Heisman Trophy in 2016 after throwing for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns while also running for 1,571 yards and 21 more scores. He followed it up with a very similar junior season before leaving for the NFL.

"It was my first home coming out of high school, the first city to show me some love out of state, and it's always a family when I come back," Jackson said in 2019 when he made an appearance in Louisville for the Paul Hornung Awards.

Louisville also built a football museum and high-rise dormitory in Unitas' honor. Is that up next for Jackson?

Related Content

news

Ravens Officially Sign Pass Rusher Justin Houston to One-Year Deal

Baltimore bolstered its pass rush with a veteran who registered 19 sacks over the past two seasons.
news

Patrick Queen Is 'Way More Comfortable,' Ready For a Big Year

The second-year linebacker is impressing his coaches with his smarts and improvements in pass coverage. Now he could unlock another level to the Ravens defense.
news

News & Notes: Marquise Brown's Hamstring Issue Worse Than Thought

Rashod Bateman misses practice and Miles Boykin leaves early. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz may be out against Ravens in Week 5. Marcus Peters talks about recruiting Justin Houston to Baltimore.  
news

Practice Report: Marcus Peters Looks Like Ed Reed With Interception and Lateral

Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes continue to shine. Miles Boykin has a tough day with drops, then an injury. The undrafted rookie kicker is starting to dial in.
news

Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley Making the Most of Their Opportunity

The Ravens' backup quarterbacks have been excelling the first few days of training camp practice with Lamar Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Around the AFC North: Nick Chubb Signs Hefty Three-Year Contract Extension

The Steelers like what they see from rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Trae Wayans' return from a serious knee injury adds competition to Cincinnati's secondary.
news

Late For Work 8/2: Justin Houston Addition Makes Playoff Odds Jump; Full Reaction

Is a Tyus Bowser breakthrough coming? Rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh turning heads in camp already. J.K. Dobbins listed among five running backs who could break Eric Dickerson's rushing record.
news

Ravens Relish Being Back With Fans at Stadium Practice

For the first- and second-year players, as well as new veterans, it was their first time seeing a loud M&T Bank Stadium.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh, Odafe Oweh Pumped About Justin Houston Addition

The veteran pass rusher's debut will be delayed a bit. Young players relish being in front of fans, even just for a practice. James Proche continues to ball out.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Stadium Practice

The Ravens practiced before an electric crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, making it a special Saturday night for fans and the team.
news

What Mink Thinks: Justin Houston Is the Icing on the Cake

Veteran Justin Houston gives Baltimore a bona fide pass rusher to make life difficult for the top quarterbacks.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising