Late for Work 5/23: Lamar Jackson Reportedly Expected to Attend OTAs This Week

In addition to Jackson, Hopkins named the Bills' Josh Allen, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and Chargers' Justin Herbert as quarterbacks he'd love to have throwing him the ball.

Hopkins also was asked what he seeks in an organization.

"Great management, a QB who loves the game, and a great defense," he said.

Chris Simms: Ravens Are 'Damn Close' to Being Threat to Dethrone Chiefs

The Chiefs are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions, with the Bills and Bengals largely regarded as Kansas City's biggest challengers in the AFC. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said the Ravens should be included in the conversation.

"How close are the Ravens to being a legit threat to the Chiefs? I think they're damn close," Simms said. "When we go through the exercise where we have to pick a Super Bowl winner in August, I'm gonna go, 'This is one of the short-list teams that I think can be there or go to the Super Bowl.'

"I'm a believer in the Ravens and what they are. Defense has got talent. They've got some young guys coming up the pipeline. They've got a scheme on that side that's creative and keeps them in every game, and then we know the offense now, the O-line was good, Lamar's good, the running backs being healthy, and we've got some weapons at receiver here with a new offense. I think the Ravens could be one of the top teams in the AFC, I really do."

Mike Florio agreed with Simms that the Ravens are an under-the-radar threat to upset the AFC hierarchy.

"It's a great spot psychologically for the Ravens to be in because who's really looking at the Ravens as a serious threat?" Florio said. "It's Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, [or] Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, whatever order you want to put them in, and everybody else. The Ravens are the top team out of the everybody else that could infiltrate that trio that we assume the Super Bowl team is coming from one of those three."

Ravens Ranked Among Top 10 Most Complete Teams

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm ranked the top 10 most complete teams based on talent, depth and fewest remaining question marks, and the Ravens came in at No. 7.

Edholm noted that much of the optimism for the Ravens this season is based on the offensive makeover, but he said the defense "still might have a few boxes to check."

"The biggest could be at corner, where there's Marlon Humphrey and a lot of question marks," Edholm wrote. "Who is the other outside starter? Who is the slot? Signing Rock Ya-Sin helps, and the Ravens could always bring back Marcus Peters or Kyle Fuller, but more is needed, I believe.

"They could be set at defensive tackle with Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Michael Pierce and Travis Jones as the top four, but one more body would be nice. Off the edge, there's still hope of either Odafe Oweh or David Ojabo (or both) emerging alongside Tyus Bowser, but perhaps they will be open to a Justin Houston type of addition before camp."