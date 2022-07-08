Late for Work 7/8: Lamar Jackson Graded Among NFL's Best Decision-Makers

Mark Andrews Predicted to Be Ravens' Non-QB MVP

The NFL MVP award almost always goes to a quarterback. A quarterback has won the award nine years in a row and 14 times in the past 15 years (running back Adrian Peterson was the 2012 MVP).

With that in mind, NFL.com's Kevin Patra predicted each AFC team's MVP if quarterbacks were taken out of the equation. Tight end Mark Andrews was his pick for the Ravens.

"Zero tight ends in NFL history have won an NFL MVP award. Z-E-R-O. That makes Andrews perfect for our exercise. LET'S MAKE HISTORY," Patra wrote. "Andrews led all TEs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,361), and TDs (nine; tied) in 2021. Among all players, he finished tied for fifth in receptions and sixth in yards. And that was before the Ravens whittled their receiver corps to Rashod Bateman and Riddler-level question marks.