Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

Even if the Ravens hadn't won, Jackson would have stood toe-to-toe with Mahomes, the fellow young, superstar MVP who has four things that Jackson doesn't – a Super Bowl win and three head-to-head victories.

With the whole country watching on "Sunday Night Football," they finished tied, both with 346 total yards and three touchdowns. They just did it in different ways.

Mahomes was spectacular yet again, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns. After two first-quarter interceptions, Jackson was just as good, finishing with 239 passing yards and one passing touchdown, and 107 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

"He's incredible, man. That's the guy right there. It's hard to put into words, but he put the team on his shoulders many, many times tonight," tight end Mark Andrews said.