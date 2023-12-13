Lamar Jackson 'Honored' By MVP Talk, But He's Focused on Winning Super Bowl 

Chasing the No. 1 Seed Gives Ravens Even More Incentive to Finish Strong

Baltimore (10-3) enters Week 15 in the pole position for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed with the best record in the conference.

The Ravens have remained laser focused on each week's opponent, but they are fully aware of what's at stake. Head Coach John Harbaugh believes the Ravens won't get caught up worrying about the standings until the regular season ends.

"Just because they put a bracket on the TV screen, it doesn't mean anything," Harbaugh said. "It's what you do, so our guys understand that we have to go earn everything we get, and if we earn it, then we'll get it. If we don't earn it, we won't.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen said the first-round bye and home-field advantage that comes with the No. 1 seed provides plenty of incentive.

""We want it bad," Queen said. "If we don't get it, we make the playoffs. We're still in there."

The atmosphere was electric at M&T Bank Stadium during Sunday's overtime win, and the Ravens want to experience more of that during the post season. Right tackle Morgan Moses views homefield advantage as a significant advantage.