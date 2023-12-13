Lamar Jackson 'Honored' By MVP Talk, But He's Focused on Winning Super Bowl 

While Lamar Jackson is gaining support in the MVP conversation, his mind remains focused on winning the Super Bowl.
Jackson's sparkling performance in Baltimore's 37-31 victory over the Rams reminded national pundits that he deserves serious MVP consideration, joining Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as the current favorites in the discussion.
Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, now an analyst with FOX Sports, is among those saying he would vote for Jackson heading into Week 15
Jackson appreciates the support, but he already knows what it feels like to be the MVP after winning by unanimous vote in 2019. He's not chasing the MVP, he's chasing the Lombardi Trophy.
"It's an honor just being acknowledged – to be conversation with great guys," Jackson said. "But I'm just trying to stay locked in trying to win, because I want another trophy (Lombardi)."
If the Ravens win their last four games over the Jaguars, 49ers, Dolphins and Steelers respectively, it will only strengthen Jackson's MVP case. It's a gauntlet of a schedule, but Jackson isn't putting extra pressure on himself.
"I like playing football, so it really doesn't matter," Jackson said. "I'm going to have fun."
Justin Madubuike's Sack Streak Is Bringing More Double-Teams From Opponents
With at least a half-sack in 10 consecutive games, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is just one game away from tying Chris Jones of the Chiefs for the longest all-time streak among interior defensive linemen. Jones had 11 consecutive games with at least half a sack in 2018.
Madubuike hasn't been chasing stats all season. He's been dominating within the framework of the Ravens' defense and will continue taking the same approach.
"It's on my mind, but I don't worry about it. I don't like to make it the forefront of my mind," Madubuike said.
If he was flying under the radar when the season began, that's not the case anymore. Opponents are putting more emphasis on keeping Madubuike from becoming a game wrecker and he's seeing more double-teams than ever. He accepts the added attention as a sign of respect.
"That's what comes with it," Madubuike said. "This last game I noticed it for sure."
Madubuike is playing so well, he's had to set new personal goals since the season began.
"I said I wanted 10 (sacks), I passed 10, but I'm going to keep that (goal) to myself," Madubuike said.
Chasing the No. 1 Seed Gives Ravens Even More Incentive to Finish Strong
Baltimore (10-3) enters Week 15 in the pole position for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed with the best record in the conference.
The Ravens have remained laser focused on each week's opponent, but they are fully aware of what's at stake. Head Coach John Harbaugh believes the Ravens won't get caught up worrying about the standings until the regular season ends.
"Just because they put a bracket on the TV screen, it doesn't mean anything," Harbaugh said. "It's what you do, so our guys understand that we have to go earn everything we get, and if we earn it, then we'll get it. If we don't earn it, we won't.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen said the first-round bye and home-field advantage that comes with the No. 1 seed provides plenty of incentive.
""We want it bad," Queen said. "If we don't get it, we make the playoffs. We're still in there."
The atmosphere was electric at M&T Bank Stadium during Sunday's overtime win, and the Ravens want to experience more of that during the post season. Right tackle Morgan Moses views homefield advantage as a significant advantage.
"Our home, it's a different feel," Moses said. "Our fans have been fantastic."
A Florida Reunion for Zay Flowers
Sunday's game in Jacksonville will be the first regular-season game for Zay Flowers back in his home state of Florida and he's expecting about 30 family members to be in attendance.
"It should be a good time," Flowers said. "They're always watching on Sundays on TV. I know they're watching in my head. But they're all physically going to be there, so that should make it better."
Flowers has scored three touchdowns in the past two weeks. Last week, he caught a 21-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to cap the Ravens' clutch lead-taking drive.
"You just know it's crunch time and you gotta make a play. If it comes your way, you have to be that guy to make the play," Flowers said.
He also caught the two-point conversion, but gave credit to Jackson for making a special play avoiding one defender and then throwing the pass while getting hit by another.
"That was crazy. That was probably the best play I've seen this year, honestly," Flowers said. "To get that off … to make that play at that time, that was crazy."