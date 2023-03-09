Late for Work 3/9: Ian Rapoport: Ravens 'Have Tried Variety of Ways' to Reach an Agreement With Lamar Jackson

It's obviously an extreme oversimplification and unfair comparison. NFL insiders have been quick to point out that the lack of an extension for Jackson before the deadline wasn't for a lack of trying by the Ravens.

"A lot of public conversation about how fair this is to Lamar Jackson, how Daniel Jones can be making more than the [$32 million] that Jackson is making, and what are the Ravens doing by not locking up their star player. To which I would say, they're trying. They are trying," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said. "They have tried a variety of different ways. They've tried deals heavy in guarantees. They have tried all sorts of ways to get Lamar Jackson to respond and to take some sort of deal that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.