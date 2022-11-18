News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Play After Missing Practice With Illness

Marcus Peters Will Benefit From Rest During Bye Week

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters returned to the lineup in Week 2 after missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. While Peters normally takes a day off during the practice week to give his knee a chance to recover from games, having an entire week to rest during the bye was a welcomed break.

Harbaugh appreciates Peters being in the lineup every week, as a cornerback coming off a major injury.

"I give him a lot of credit," Harbaugh said. "I feel like Marcus coming off an ACL, yes he was healthy, and he was ready to play and everything, but it's hard to be full speed back to normal right away, even after you're healthy enough to play. He's played through that. To me, it says a lot about who he is just as a football player and a person.

"I told him just last week [that] I feel like he's back. He's looks like he's really moving well, and he's ready to roll. It seems like he's good to go."

Bradley Bozeman Will Return to Face His Former Team

Panthers starting center Bradley Bozeman will be in familiar surroundings Sunday when he returns to M&T Bank Stadium.

Bozeman spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens before signing a one-year contract with Carolina during free agency. During his time in Baltimore, Bozeman was a popular teammate who made a mark in the community along with his wife, Nikki, through their foundation.

Bozeman wasn't starting for the Panthers early in the season after he sprained his ankle during training camp. However, he reclaimed his starting job after the first six games and has played solid football since.