News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Play After Missing Practice With Illness

Nov 18, 2022 at 02:49 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson will play Sunday against the Panthers after missing Friday's practice with an illness.

"He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice, but was just too sick."

Jackson practiced Wednesday and Thursday and has not missed a game this season. It's also his first missed practice of the season.

Jackson missed the game in Chicago last year when he was too sick to play. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped in that day and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory. Huntley always keeps himself ready just in case.

"I have to be prepared to get ready for everything, so I'm not tripping," Huntley said. "Sometimes I feel like he needs a break. He's probably the only one in this facility that's at practice every day. A day off isn't a bad thing. He was a little under the weather so, shoot, some days people don't go into work because they're a little under the weather. Just one of those days."

Marcus Peters Will Benefit From Rest During Bye Week

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters returned to the lineup in Week 2 after missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. While Peters normally takes a day off during the practice week to give his knee a chance to recover from games, having an entire week to rest during the bye was a welcomed break.

Harbaugh appreciates Peters being in the lineup every week, as a cornerback coming off a major injury.

"I give him a lot of credit," Harbaugh said. "I feel like Marcus coming off an ACL, yes he was healthy, and he was ready to play and everything, but it's hard to be full speed back to normal right away, even after you're healthy enough to play. He's played through that. To me, it says a lot about who he is just as a football player and a person.

"I told him just last week [that] I feel like he's back. He's looks like he's really moving well, and he's ready to roll. It seems like he's good to go."

Bradley Bozeman Will Return to Face His Former Team

Panthers starting center Bradley Bozeman will be in familiar surroundings Sunday when he returns to M&T Bank Stadium.

Bozeman spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens before signing a one-year contract with Carolina during free agency. During his time in Baltimore, Bozeman was a popular teammate who made a mark in the community along with his wife, Nikki, through their foundation.

Bozeman wasn't starting for the Panthers early in the season after he sprained his ankle during training camp. However, he reclaimed his starting job after the first six games and has played solid football since.

"It's been fun watching him on tape," Harbaugh said. "[He's] playing very well, just like he always plays. Obviously, it'll be a big challenge for us, but a lot of respect for Brad and very grateful for all the things he did here as a player. Then also, he and his wife Nikki obviously with their bullying campaign they did; it's just really very meaningful."

John Harbaugh Is Excited About the World Cup

The World Cup begins Sunday, and Harbaugh is a soccer fan who's excited about the competition. Always a positive thinker, Harbaugh has high hopes for the United States teams.

"I'm expecting a World Cup," Harbaugh said smiling. "If we don't get it, I'm going to have some questions to be asked. I'm going to have a few queries. I'm not going to be a critic, but I'm expecting nothing but a world championship. Is that unfair?"

"OK, alright, we'll lower the expectations a little bit. But I watch it. I actually get the soccer channels from the Premier League. It's a great sport."

