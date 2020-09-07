Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl

By South Florida standards, it was a cool November day at Dillard High School when the Northwest Broward Raiders took on the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes in the 11U FYFL Super Bowl.

The stands were packed to see if Jackson and his Raiders could knock off the undefeated, back-to-back champs. At the end of the regular season, the Hurricanes topped the Raiders, 12-0, and were riding a 40-something-game win streak.

"That was the big game. That was the game everybody wanted to see," said Ed "Bubba" Jones, the head coach of Jackson's Raiders. "And we whupped 'em!"

The game didn't start off so well, however. On the Raiders' first offensive drive, Jackson marched them down the field to the 3-yard line. Jones called a spread formation quarterback draw up the middle – and Jackson fumbled.

"After that, all the jitters went out and he threw two touchdowns. Kicked the extra points, too," Jones said with a laugh.

"I wish I could find this photo of me with him on the sideline. You can see the intensity when I'm giving him the play – the intensity in his eyes and the focus he has. You know that picture of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shaking hands at midfield where they look at each other like, 'I'm gonna kick your ass.' That's what Lamar looked like."

The Raiders won, 14-6. Jackson still remembers the fumble (he actually recalls fumbling twice). He also remembers laying a massive hit on a Hurricane player, sending his helmet flying, but Jones said that was in the regular-season meeting. Most of all, Jackson remembers that winning feeling.

"It was epic for us as little kids," Jackson said. "Coach asked us if we wanted to go to Disney World or get a ring. We chose the rings."