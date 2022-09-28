Late for Work 9/28: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen One of the Best QB Combos in NFL Draft History

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Ranked as One of the Best Quarterback Combos in NFL Draft History

When Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen take the field for Sunday's game between the Ravens and Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium, not only will it be a matchup of elite quarterbacks and leading MVP candidates, but also a meeting of one of the all-time best quarterback duos to come from the same draft.

ESPN ranked the top 10 QB duos from the same draft class dating back to 1967. Allen and Jackson — who were drafted seventh- and 32nd-overall in 2018 — came in at No. 3.

The only combos ranked ahead of them were John Elway and Dan Marino (1983), and Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning (2004).

"Ranking Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson this high requires faith in their ability to produce in the postseason, but there's no denying the two have already emerged as elite players in their young careers," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. "Jackson has won an MVP award and led the NFL in passing touchdowns (36 in 2019) while also torching defenses as a runner. He has twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season. And Allen has seemingly gotten better and better. He's currently the favorite to win MVP this season. He has accounted for 145 total touchdowns, and his completion percentage has jumped from 52.8% as a rookie to 71.2% this season.

"If how this duo has changed the game with their downfield throwing and running ability is any indication of where they're headed, then both look like future Hall of Famers and multiple MVP winners. Ranking them ahead of proven winners like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees might ruffle some feathers, but it's that potential that puts them this high on the list."

Jackson and Allen's combined 261 total touchdowns is the fourth-most by a first-round quarterback pair in their first five seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They need three touchdowns to pass the duo of Marino and Elway.