Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Lamar Jackson (knee) is still sidelined for Thursday's Ravens practice as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Head Coach John Harbaugh declined to go into specifics on Jackson's injury Wednesday, but said earlier in the week that it's "less likely" that Jackson plays against the Steelers.

Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who logged a full practice Wednesday, practiced again Thursday in limited capacity.

However, Kevin Zeitler, who leads all guards in Pro Bowl votes, is missing from a second straight practice and is listed with a knee injury. Zeitler finished Sunday's win over the Broncos by blocking three players on Tyler Huntley's 2-yard score. Zeitler has only missed one start since 2014.

Other Ravens players not at practice are center Trystan Colon (personal) and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (rest) and Daryl Worley (hamstring).