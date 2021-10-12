Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens to Comeback Win With Historic Passing Day

Jackson, the player who many questioned could throw, now sits fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,519 through five games this season. That's 29 more than Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and 149 more than Buffalo's Josh Allen. Oh, and Jackson also has 341 rushing yards, ranking him 8th in the NFL.

"Man, it's special. He's just scratching the surface on how good he can be," veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said. "I think he's still 24 years old. I mean, this is crazy – what he's capable of doing. I know he's notorious for what he can do with his legs, and I feel like he got a lot of disrespect on his arm talent, and I think a lot of people are eating their words right now."

It was just Jackson's second overtime win of his career and he celebrated by throwing his helmet so high in the air in celebration that somebody else had to retrieve it. Outside of his fumble, it was perhaps his biggest regret of the night.