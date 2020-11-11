Lamar Jackson Looked Up to Cam Newton. Now He's Breaking His Records.

Newton, who was an immediate starter in Carolina, had 2,032 rushing yards. Jackson, who didn't take over until midway through his rookie season, has 2,370 ground yards.

Last season, Jackson became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw five touchdown passes and rush for 80-plus yards multiple times. Newton was the only other one to accomplish the feat and he did it just once.

Newton has 5,120 career rushing yards over his 10 seasons while Jackson has 2,730 so far in his three. Pundits ask Jackson all the time whether he envisions himself running less as the years go by. But Newton has proven that you don't have to.

Newton's rushing numbers have oscillated from year to year. After rushing for just 359 yards in 2016, he put up 754 in 2017, then fell back to 488 the following year.

This season, the Patriots have transitioned an offense led by future Hall of Fame pocket passer Tom Brady to one that caters more to Newton's strengths, and he's on pace for 717 rushing yards. Newton is running just as often as Jackson this year, averaging 10 carries per game.

This week, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick was asked whether the arrival of more dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL will have a bigger effect on how teams reimagine their passing attacks or rushing schemes.

"That's an interesting question. A lot of quarterbacks have their rushing yardage in the passing game," Belichick said. "In the Ravens' case, it's a combination of designed quarterback runs, quarterback keeps, which are a part of the play but not necessarily designed for the quarterback – it's an option – and then their quarterback scrambles, which are plays that aren't designed for the quarterbacks that become improvised plays that athletic quarterbacks make. So it's a combination of all of those things.