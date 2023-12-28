Lamar Jackson 'Loves' Tua Tagovailoa's Game

Lamar Jackson is a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa, but can't root for the Dolphins' quarterback this weekend.

The relationship between the two quarterbacks dates back to Tagovailoa's days at Alabama. Jackson was so impressed with Tua's game that he messaged the young quarterback and has kept track of his career since.

"Tua's a phenomenal player," Jackson said. "I don't know if Alabama was playing Georgia in the national championship game when I think they took one quarterback out and put him in. Tua threw the game-winning touchdown. After that, I was like, 'He's amazing.' I just fell in love with his game then and his poise.

"I believed he was going to win the Heisman [Trophy] one year. I messaged him, and I was like, 'You need to win a Heisman. I voted for you.'"

There will be plenty at stake in Week 17, when the Ravens try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC by beating the Dolphins. It may come down to which quarterback plays best, and Jackson hopes to be that guy.

"His game is great," Jackson said. "He's a phenomenal quarterback. He just has to keep doing what he's doing – just not this week."

Jackson, who's making a strong case to win his second Most Valuable Player Award, has an admirer on the Dolphins in All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While Ramsey can talk trash with the best, he has called Jackson the toughest player to defend in the NFL.

Jackson doesn't take the compliment lightly.