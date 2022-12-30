Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after not practicing for a fourth straight week.

Jackson suffered a reported knee sprain on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and hasn't taken the field since. He will miss his fourth straight game, paving the way for Tyler Huntley to make his fourth consecutive start.

Starting safety Marcus Peters (calf) has also been ruled out and will miss his second straight game. Brandon Stephens will likely start at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey, facing a talented Pittsburgh wide receiver group led by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and is questionable. Campbell did not play Week 16 against the Falcons after suffering his injury Week 15 against the Browns. Campbell's return to practice was a positive sign, although his availability for Sunday remained uncertain.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson, Peters and Campbell were all trending in the right direction.

"All three of these guys are working super hard," Harbaugh said. "I would say they're on schedule. It's hard to say what schedule means exactly with injuries because it's nature, but all three of those guys are doing a great job."

Backup safety Geno Stone (hamstring) was limited in his return to practice on Friday and is questionable after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle (illness) did not practice Thursday and Friday and is also questionable.