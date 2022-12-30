Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Dec 30, 2022 at 03:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123022-WPWN
Phil Hoffmann/Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) QB Lamar Jackson & CB Marcus Peters

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after not practicing for a fourth straight week.

Jackson suffered a reported knee sprain on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and hasn't taken the field since. He will miss his fourth straight game, paving the way for Tyler Huntley to make his fourth consecutive start.

Starting safety Marcus Peters (calf) has also been ruled out and will miss his second straight game. Brandon Stephens will likely start at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey, facing a talented Pittsburgh wide receiver group led by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and is questionable. Campbell did not play Week 16 against the Falcons after suffering his injury Week 15 against the Browns. Campbell's return to practice was a positive sign, although his availability for Sunday remained uncertain.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson, Peters and Campbell were all trending in the right direction.

"All three of these guys are working super hard," Harbaugh said. "I would say they're on schedule. It's hard to say what schedule means exactly with injuries because it's nature, but all three of those guys are doing a great job."

Backup safety Geno Stone (hamstring) was limited in his return to practice on Friday and is questionable after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle (illness) did not practice Thursday and Friday and is also questionable.

For the Steelers, starting defensive end Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and starting inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin) are questionable after being limited on Friday. Backup defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Doubtful to Play vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley has no injury designation heading into the game. Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey All Questionable

The Ravens will be healthier for their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising