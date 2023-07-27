Late for Work 7/27: Outrage After Lamar Jackson Is Ranked No. 72 in NFL Top 100 

Ravens Are No. 5 in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr isn't sleeping on the Ravens. He put them at No. 5 in his power rankings at the start of training camp.

"Too high? Perhaps," Orr wrote. "I'm not smitten by the pomp of the Odell Beckham Jr. signing as much as I'm excited for what someone like Todd Monken can bring to Lamar Jackson. I don't think Baltimore is going to look fundamentally different, but I do think they will be in fewer positions where they have to throw their hands up offensively because of how their scheme boxed them in.

"The Ravens are not an organization that makes a lot of bad decisions, and so if they're paying Lamar Jackson like a quarterback who may one day fulfill his wishes of throwing for 6,000 yards, then they believe he can, and will install a system to buoy that belief."

The only teams Orr ranked ahead of the Ravens were the four that appeared in last season's conference championship games: the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report has the Ravens at No. 8 in its power rankings. Maurice Moton acknowledged that the Ravens look good on paper, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will translate to the field.

"While the Ravens should be a playoff team with Jackson healthy, they've undergone significant offensive changes that may result in a slow start to the season," Moton wrote. "The Ravens parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and hired Todd Monken. Baltimore also revamped its wide receiver group, adding Beckham, Flowers and Nelson Agholor. Though those additions look good on the depth chart, there's no guarantee that everything will click right away."

"Don't jump on the Ravens bandwagon yet—let the offense work through some wrinkles at training camp."

Two Current Ravens Are Among Franchise's Highest-Graded Defensive Players

Pro Football Focus looked at the Ravens' 10 highest-graded defensive players in the PFF era (since 2006). It should come as no surprise that the first two names in the rankings are Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Ray Lewis. There were two current players on the list.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, with a PFF grade of 90.2, was No. 4, wedged between Eric Weddle and Terrell Suggs.

"Pierce's second stint in Baltimore hasn't really got going yet, with his 2022 season lasting just 91 snaps, but he was a phenomenal run defender in the first four years of his career with the Ravens," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "An undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016, he registered 104 tackles resulting in a defensive stop over that initial span."

At No. 7 was cornerback Marlon Humphrey (86.0 PFF grade).

"Humphrey has been in the NFL since 2017 and has just one season of grading out below 75.0 in coverage, and that was a season disrupted by injury," McGuinness wrote. "The Ravens have asked a lot of him in his time in Baltimore, including covering the slot when needed, and he has been able to do it all for the team."

Speaking of Humphrey, he was ranked as the eighth-best cornerback in the league by NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger.