Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey Return to Practice 

Lamar Jackson was back on the field for Thursday's Ravens practice after leaving early Wednesday due to a quad issue.

That's good news for Jackson's availability for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. While Jackson has also dealt with a hip issue, he hasn't missed a game.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) also returned to practice Thursday. Teammate Marcus Peters, who took a rest day Wednesday, was not on the field for the portion open to media.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was practicing again, including in team drills, as he looks to return from the ankle injury that kept him out last week. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari returned from illness.