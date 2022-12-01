Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey Return to Practice 

Dec 01, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120122-WPWNLamar
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was back on the field for Thursday's Ravens practice after leaving early Wednesday due to a quad issue.

That's good news for Jackson's availability for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. While Jackson has also dealt with a hip issue, he hasn't missed a game.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) also returned to practice Thursday. Teammate Marcus Peters, who took a rest day Wednesday, was not on the field for the portion open to media.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was practicing again, including in team drills, as he looks to return from the ankle injury that kept him out last week. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari returned from illness.

Tight end Nick Boyle and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele are not back from illness, however.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey was not on the field early Wednesday. Marcus Williams was catching passes with both hands.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Is Out, Five Questionable vs. Jaguars

Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Isaiah Likely (ankle) are questionable after being limited on Friday.

news

Lamar Jackson Dealing With Hip Issue, Will Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens are without Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton and others. DeSean Jackson is back.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Practices Fully, Questionable to Face Panthers

Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to illness but will play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Return to Practice

The Ravens could get two of their top offensive players back to face the Carolina Panthers.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football

The Ravens are going to need other offensive weapons to step up against a tough Saints defense.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Four key Ravens offensive players are sidelined on Thursday, along with two defensive veterans.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews Questionable, Calais Campbell Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

Rashod Bateman and Ronnie Stanley were full practice participants Wednesday and are both questionable to play.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Sidelined on Short Week

Ravens ILB Josh Bynes is dealing with a quad injury and TE Mark Andrews is getting more days off.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman Questionable, J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out

Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard return to practice. Justin Houston ends the week on the sideline. Could Gus Edwards make his debut this Sunday?

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Out for Second Straight Day

Devin Duvernay, Morgan Moses and Ben Cleveland returned to Ravens practice Thursday.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising