Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Named NFL's Midseason MVP

Ravens Win Multiple Midseason Awards from Pundits, Including Lamar Jackson As MVP

It's midseason awards season and the mythical red carpet is awash with Ravens purple.

At the top of the list of superlatives for the Ravens is Lamar Jackson, who has emerged as the clear favorite for MVP.

Here's a look at the honors bestowed on the Ravens from various outlets:

"Scariest team: Baltimore Ravens. Nobody in the league has looked more impressive than Baltimore. Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level in an offense that is finally showing the promise that came with the change to new coordinator Todd Monken. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald has blossomed into a rising star behind the strength of a unit that has become the league's best. Of course, Head Coach John Harbaugh already has one Super Bowl win and a secure place as one of the best coaches of his era. If that weren't enough, the Ravens are straight-up kicking tail these days. We can all agree that Detroit and Seattle are two of the best teams in the NFC right now. Baltimore beat those squads by a combined score of 75-9. This isn't Alabama vs. Bethune-Cookman. These are good NFL teams getting bullied in games they expected to compete in. This is what gives Baltimore the edge over teams like Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Kansas City. When the Ravens have turned it on this season, they've gone to levels nobody else has reached thus far."

"Most improved player (defense): Geno Stone, S, Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens had planned on having Marcus Williams thriving at safety this season. Instead, they've watched Stone produce a breakout season while Williams has battled a torn pectoral muscle and a hamstring injury. Stone hasn't just stepped in and stabilized the back end of the Baltimore defense; he's leading the league with six interceptions and making a pretty strong case for Pro Bowl consideration. Stone also has earned his success the hard way. His career has included being waived (twice as a rookie in 2020) and spending time on Baltimore's practice squad before thriving as a special teams player who showed promise while filling in for an injured Williams last season. Stone was good enough to play in three-safety looks when this season began. His performance with Williams sidelined proves that he's even better than the Ravens ever imagined."

"Best assistant coach (defense): Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens. This has become a year when defense is taking center stage again, and nobody is creating more havoc than the Ravens. Baltimore has surrendered the fewest points this year (an average of 13.8 per game) and the second-fewest yards (262.6). The Ravens also have been proficient at creating pressure, as their 35 sacks top the league. Macdonald is even getting career years out of role players like Stone and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who has 7.5 sacks. This is a unit that is strong on all three levels. There are other defensive coordinators enjoying a great year, like Jim Schwartz in Cleveland and Steve Spagnuolo in Kansas City. Macdonald beats them with the sheer consistency of his unit every week."

On a side note, Chadiha's revised Super Bowl prediction is the Ravens over the Eagles.

"MVP: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens. Jackson is getting plenty of help from his defense, and we still need him to stay healthy deep into December and January after missing most of those months in 2021 and 2022 with injuries. Just based off the first half of the season, though, I believe he's the one left standing and the best player in football through two months.

"As a passer, Jackson has made major strides. He leads the league in completion percentage (71.5%) despite throwing downfield at one of the highest rates. He averages a league-high 10.2 yards per throw off play-action, and he has picked apart defenses dominating in the intermediate zone. On throws traveling 11 to 20 yards in the air, his 94.4 QBR is the second-best mark in football, trailing only Justin Herbert's. He ranks third in QBR under pressure. And as a runner, Jackson hasn't lost much off his peak. He is running for a league-high 48.9 yards per game, which tops all quarterbacks. His 32 first downs is second only to Jalen Hurts, who has the benefit of steadily operating a play that generates free first downs about 95%of the time. Jackson's 19 runs of 10 or more yards is by far the most of any passer in the league. He ran for 47 gains of 10-plus yards in his MVP campaign, and no other quarterback in recent memory has topped 33 such runs in a single campaign. He's on pace for 36 this season."

The Athletic's Chris Branch

"MVP: Lamar Jackson. Easy call, especially after Tua Tagovailoa's tough day. Remember when we thought the Ravens would trade Jackson before the season? And remember when no one made any worthwhile offer? Jackson has been electric this year. He's completing a career-high 72 percent of his passes and is on pace for fewer interceptions than he threw in 2019, when he was the unanimous choice for MVP. A-plus."