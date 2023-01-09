Late for Work 1/9: Florio: Ravens 'Truly Do Not Know' if Lamar Jackson Will Be Ready for Playoffs

This echoes the words of Head Coach John Harbaugh on Friday, who gave an opening statement following practice to say Jackson is working hard to return but the team currently doesn't have an update on his status. However, pundits believe they need Jackson if they want a real chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "But let's not kid ourselves: Here's really the only 'what if' that matters going into this week. What if Jackson returns after missing more than a month with a sprained knee? Even if he has some rust and is not 100 percent — and he probably won't be — Jackson gives the Ravens their best chance to upset a Bengals team that enters the playoffs as the third seed and has won eight games in a row."

The Baltimore Sun's Tim Schwartz: "A rematch awaits, and all eyes turn toward Lamar Jackson and his injured knee. Wednesday's practice will be telling for his status. They would have no chance without Jackson, but even still, how healthy — and effective — will he be after missing more than a month? It's among the NFL's most intriguing storylines this week, but that's nothing new in Baltimore."

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer: "With Jackson at the controls, it would not have been hard to imagine more open running lanes, fewer dropped passes, more points, fewer third-and-long headaches. The trouble remains getting Jackson onto the field."

Press Box's Bo Smolka: "Now as the Ravens prepare to return to the postseason at Cincinnati, they have to hope they have Jackson on the field where his 47-yard spin-cycle touchdown run in 2019 became his signature moment. Will Jackson play? The Ravens' ability to make any postseason run surely depends on it."

Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich: "If Jackson is back in the lineup, that will change the entire dynamic of the game. The rest of those Ravens players that were held out of Week 18 will also make an impact," Karpovich wrote. "The Bengals did a lot of chirping during the game and that will also provide the Ravens with some added motivation. There were concerns that the Ravens would be one-and-done in the playoffs, but now, they showed they have the pride and depth to perhaps win a game or two. It begins with Cincinnati. "

'Chippiness' Visible Between Division Rivals

Sunday's game featured two teams playing timid with their playbooks, but the players on the field weren't timid in their physicality. According to The Baltimore Banner's Shaffer, the physicality and chippiness between the two teams was palpable.