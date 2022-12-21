Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Dec 21, 2022 at 02:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122122-Lamar-Huntley
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) QBs Tyler Huntley & Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is missing from practice again Wednesday, casting more doubt on whether he'll suit up for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's the eighth straight practice that Jackson has missed, as he's been out since suffering a reported knee sprain on Dec. 4 against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited in practice due to an issue in his throwing shoulder. Huntley also missed a couple days during minicamp this offseason due to tendonitis in that same right shoulder.

The Ravens' No. 3 quarterback is rookie Anthony Brown and they have veteran Brett Hundley on the practice squad.

The other Ravens not at the early portion of practice are cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee). Both were injured during last week's game in Cleveland and did not return.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

New Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday, was on the field Wednesday, wearing No. 82.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Doubtful to Play vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley has no injury designation heading into the game. Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey All Questionable

The Ravens will be healthier for their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is back at practice but Marcus Peters is not.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey was not on the field early Wednesday. Marcus Williams was catching passes with both hands.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Is Out, Five Questionable vs. Jaguars

Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Isaiah Likely (ankle) are questionable after being limited on Friday.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising