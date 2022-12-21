Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Lamar Jackson is missing from practice again Wednesday, casting more doubt on whether he'll suit up for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's the eighth straight practice that Jackson has missed, as he's been out since suffering a reported knee sprain on Dec. 4 against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited in practice due to an issue in his throwing shoulder. Huntley also missed a couple days during minicamp this offseason due to tendonitis in that same right shoulder.

The Ravens' No. 3 quarterback is rookie Anthony Brown and they have veteran Brett Hundley on the practice squad.

The other Ravens not at the early portion of practice are cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee). Both were injured during last week's game in Cleveland and did not return.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.