Late for Work 7/27: Lamar Jackson Is the 'Most Disrespected Great Player Ever'

Analysts Push Back on 'Asinine' Criticism of Lamar Jackson: 'Most Disrespected Great Player Ever'

NFL analysts continue to clap back at an unnamed defensive coordinator's preposterous comments about Lamar Jackson in The Athletic's annual quarterback tiers.

In case you missed it, the DC said of Jackson, who was placed in Tier 2 based on voting by 50 NFL coaches and executives: "If he has to pass to win the game, they ain't winning the game. He's so unique as an athlete and he's really a good football player, but I don't (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don't think he'll ever be a 1 as a quarterback."

ESPN's Louis Riddick described the comments as "asinine."

"This sounded like someone who has an axe to grind. Someone who personally feels as though no matter what Lamar does he's just not going to change his opinion on him," Riddick said on "Get Up." "And then you're doing it without ever being outed for it, meaning no one ever knows who it was who actually said it.