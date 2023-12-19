Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is a 'Much Better Quarterback' Now Than His 2019 MVP Season

Lamar Jackson Is a 'Much Better Quarterback' Now Than His 2019 MVP Season

With Lamar Jackson in the thick of the NFL MVP race, comparisons are being made to his 2019 season, when he became just the second unanimous MVP in league history.

The stats suggest that Jackson's 2019 campaign was superior. He not only set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, but he also led the league in touchdown passes (36) and threw just six interceptions.

Jackson's numbers could've been even more eye-popping that year, but he didn't play in the final game of the season because the Ravens had already clinched the No.1 seed in the AFC, and he often was pulled early in games because the Ravens had comfortable leads.

This season, Jackson has 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions and is on pace to rush for 899 yards.

However, as great as Jackson was in 2019, NFL Network's Chris Rose and Maurice Jones-Drew said he is a better quarterback in 2023.

"He makes the three or four best plays in every game that he is in," Rose said. "Don't look at the stats when you're talking about whether he is the MVP or not the MVP. It's different than 2019 when he won that whole thing. Dude is just amazing. To me, he's actually a better quarterback than when he won the MVP."

Jones-Drew said: "He's a much better quarterback. First of all, I'd like to give him credit for taking on the role of being the guy and wanting to take control of the offense, and then [Offensive Coordinator] Todd Monken, who allows him to make checks at the line of scrimmage.

"How many times [Sunday night] did we see a negative gain turn into a positive gain? Or the play to Isaiah Likely where he was sacked and ends up finding a guy? That's MVP-type of play. Now are the numbers there? No, but his team has 11 wins, and they find a way to win every week no matter who the team is, no matter what the situation is, on the road, at home, rain, sun, it doesn't matter. Lamar Jackson does what it takes to win."

One number from his 2019 season that Jackson should eclipse by a significant margin is his passing yardage. He finished with 3,127 yards in 2019 but already has 3,105 this year.