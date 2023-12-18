Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Leaps to Forefront of MVP Race

Though the NFL has had versatile players in the past and they're becoming more common, McCourty said it's a rarity to have somebody like Hamilton.

"And now I think you're seeing some of these guys who are hybrid corner/safety/linebacker, which is ridiculous to think of, but Kyle Hamilton fits that mold," McCourty said. "There's not a Kyle Hamilton on every team, but I think you're going to start to see teams go out there and really search to find guys like him because they're difference-makers."

Winning Is All That Matters

The most important thing to come away with in each game this season has been a win. The Ravens have done so 11-of-14 times and find themselves atop the AFC with a playoff berth. While some can sift through the film to find areas that need improvement, the Ravens are No. 1 in the conference.

"Back in Week 11, all four AFC division leaders were surging toward the end of the season with three losses apiece. Since then, the Dolphins have lost one, the Chiefs have dropped two and the Jaguars are mired in a three-game losing streak," Kownack wrote. "The Ravens? They're now winners of four straight. … The Ravens are now officially the AFC's first team in the playoffs. They should be brimming with confidence heading into two matchups that could be game-of-the-year caliber against the 49ers and Dolphins."

Many pundits feel the same way: winning is what's important.

"But, as the Ravens glower down at the rest of the AFC from atop their perch, it's hard not to be impressed with the team's ability to pull out win after win," The Baltimore Banner's Paul Mancano wrote. "Every team is racking up injuries. Every team has holes to fix. But, as their 11-3 record and four-game win streak have proven, the Ravens appear to be the team best equipped to weather each storm. The Ravens just win and, for now, that's enough."

"Defensively, the Ravens did struggle some in the first half, but they clamped down in the second half, holding Trevor Lawrence to just 116 yards with 65 of that coming on one play," CBS Sports’ John Breech added. "The Ravens weren't flashy, but they came away with the victory, and that's all that counts."