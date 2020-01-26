Lamar Jackson Named Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

Kicker Justin Tucker made his one field goal attempt from 50 yards, and made all five of his extra points, showing why he's the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Defensive players for the Ravens also got in on some of the fun. Ravens safety Earl Thomas III had an interception in the fourth quarter, and after a nice return, he lateralled to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who picked up some extra yardage.

Humphrey said the game was a different kind of experience, and that players turned it on later in the game, including after Thomas hit somebody.

"The biggest thing I'm going to take away is that it was really fun to be with all these great players," Humphrey said. "I tried to get some knowledge from them. I definitely wanted to win. I'm happy about that. It's just really interesting to hear some of the others guys' knowledge on different thing they do during the season that I can implement."