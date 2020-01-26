Lamar Jackson Named Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

Jan 26, 2020 at 06:38 PM
012620_ProBowlRecap
Steve Luciano/AP
Lamar Jackson in action at Pro Bowl Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

Lamar Jackson is expected to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award, so why not win another MVP award at the Pro Bowl?

The Ravens' quarterback was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player at the Pro Bowl, leading the AFC to a 38-33 victory over the NFC. The 23-year-old Jackson became the youngest quarterback to start at the Pro Bowl and led the AFC on two touchdown drives before leaving the game in the second quarter, completing 16 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception.

"I met a great group of guys. I enjoyed this process," Jackson said. "My first one. I'm going to cherish it forever."

It was a fun-filled Pro Bowl week for Head Coach John Harbaugh and the entire Ravens coaching staff that led the AFC team, and for the 12 Ravens who played in the game. It also continued a special season for Jackson, the most popular player at this week's Pro Bowl festivities, who spent much of his time posing for pictures, signing autographs and granting requests for the countless people who wanted some of his time.

"It was just like a whirlwind, just like (when) I won Heisman," Jackson said. "I was shocked at that. I was just surprised by everything. It's different than watching it on TV. It was like a little kid in a candy store. I just wanted to see everything, touch everything. I had fun."

Not surprisingly, Jackson and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews were a big part of the AFC's production. Andrews was Jackson's favorite target this season, and nothing changed at the Pro Bowl, as Andrews finished with a game-high nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in his first Pro Bowl. In the second quarter, Jackson squeezed a throw into Andrews for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down that tied the game.

There were other highlights for Ravens players, including:

Running back Mark Ingram II led all rushers with 31 yards on five carries and caught a pass for 17 yards. There wasn't much running or intense defense in this game, but Ingram had a blast all week, no matter what he did.

Kicker Justin Tucker made his one field goal attempt from 50 yards, and made all five of his extra points, showing why he's the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Defensive players for the Ravens also got in on some of the fun. Ravens safety Earl Thomas III had an interception in the fourth quarter, and after a nice return, he lateralled to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who picked up some extra yardage.

Humphrey said the game was a different kind of experience, and that players turned it on later in the game, including after Thomas hit somebody.

"The biggest thing I'm going to take away is that it was really fun to be with all these great players," Humphrey said. "I tried to get some knowledge from them. I definitely wanted to win. I'm happy about that. It's just really interesting to hear some of the others guys' knowledge on different thing they do during the season that I can implement."

In addition to Jackson, Andrews, Thomas, Ingram, Humphrey and Tucker, other Ravens who played in the Pro Bowl were right guard Marshal Yanda, fullback Patrick Ricard, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., outside linebacker Matthew Judon and long snapper Morgan Cox. Cornerback Marcus Peters was also named to the Pro Bowl, but did not participate due to injury. The 13 Ravens Pro Bowl players tied an NFL record for most representatives from one team.

