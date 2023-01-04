Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Been Out for a Month

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice as the Ravens prepare for their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has now been sidelined for a month since suffering his knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Even if Jackson doesn't play in Sunday's game in Cincinnati, which may not be for the AFC North title, it would still be a good sign for the playoffs if he took the practice field this week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't going to get into Jackson's health status.

On Monday, Harbaugh said that "of course" he would like to see Jackson get a week of practice under his belt before the playoffs. Asked whether Jackson's availability for the postseason would be jeopardized if he doesn't practice this week, Harbaugh said "I wouldn't make any commitment along those lines."

In good news, cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) returned to the practice field after missing the past two games. His return would be a boon considering the Bengals have three top-notch wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) is not at the start of Wednesday's practice, but Harbaugh said he will return to the field tomorrow.