Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Been Out for a Month

Jan 04, 2023 at 02:41 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010423-WPWN
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice as the Ravens prepare for their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has now been sidelined for a month since suffering his knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Even if Jackson doesn't play in Sunday's game in Cincinnati, which may not be for the AFC North title, it would still be a good sign for the playoffs if he took the practice field this week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't going to get into Jackson's health status.

On Monday, Harbaugh said that "of course" he would like to see Jackson get a week of practice under his belt before the playoffs. Asked whether Jackson's availability for the postseason would be jeopardized if he doesn't practice this week, Harbaugh said "I wouldn't make any commitment along those lines."

In good news, cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) returned to the practice field after missing the past two games. His return would be a boon considering the Bengals have three top-notch wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) is not at the start of Wednesday's practice, but Harbaugh said he will return to the field tomorrow.

Other Ravens not spotted at the early portion of practice are offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins, guard Kevin Zeitler, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and outside linebacker Justin Houston. Some or all of those players could be getting rest days.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Calais Campbell and Geno Stone are questionable for Sunday Night Football after returning to practice Friday.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Back at Practice

The Ravens are conducting a walk-through practice Tuesday as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Doubtful to Play vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley has no injury designation heading into the game. Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

Advertising