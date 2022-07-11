Late for Work 7/11: Lamar Jackson Not Ranked Among Top 10 Quarterbacks!?

Marquise Brown Trade Lauded as Ravens' Best Offseason Move

It seems odd to say that a team trading its No. 1 wide receiver was its best move of the offseason, but Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger contends that the trade that sent Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals was Baltimore's top transaction.

The draft-day deal saw the Ravens receive the 23rd-overall pick from the Cardinals in exchange for Brown and a third-round pick (No. 100 overall). Baltimore subsequently traded the 23rd pick to the Buffalo Bills for selections in the first round (No. 25, center Tyler Linderbaum) and fourth round (No. 130, punter Jordan Stoudt).

Spielberger said the shrewd moves will help the Ravens continue to be contenders for the foreseeable future. He also made it clear that he isn't taking anything away from Brown's ability.

"Baltimore was able to come out of the first round with safety Kyle Hamilton and Linderbaum while saving a ton of future investment at wide receiver, a position that has obviously undergone a substantial market explosion," Spielberger wrote. "This isn't a knock on Brown, who's coming off a career-best 91 reception, 1,008-yard season, but it resembles the tough decisions good franchises have to make to sustain success. The Ravens avoiding top-of-market paydays on Marquise Brown and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. while adding elite talent on rookie contracts will go a very long way in keeping a talented roster around quarterback Lamar Jackson if (when) he finally agrees to a big-money extension."

Ravens Make Sports Illustrated's List of Realistic Super Bowl Contenders

The Ravens are one of 12 teams who have a realistic shot of winning the Super Bowl, in the opinion of Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.

"They already had one of the best drafts in modern NFL history back in 2018, and '22 may end up being a close second with the addition of talented prospects such as safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum and edge rusher David Ojabo," Orr wrote. "That's one reason I love the Ravens this year. Another? No one has figured out how to stop their offense yet! Teams have borrowed freely from Baltimore's suite of backfield motion concepts and still, since '18, they remain one of the most efficient units in football featuring a quarterback who has never thrown for more than 3,200 yards in a season. It's incredible, quite frankly.

"This season, the Ravens will be healthier, more athletic and younger at key offensive line positions. I have seen your rebuttal, that they have only one potentially good wide receiver, and I will counter by saying that Mark Andrews is one of the 10 best pass catchers in the NFL, and that a 10-yard pass to a tight end is largely the same as a 10-yard pass to a wide receiver."

Eight of the 12 teams on Orr's list are in the AFC, including the entire West division.