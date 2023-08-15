News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

Alex Collins' Former Teammates Share Fond Memories of Him

The passing of former Ravens running back Alex Collins at the age of 28 was shocking news, especially for to those who knew him well. Collins' kindness and outgoing personality made him a popular teammate, and several Ravens shared their memories of him following Tuesday's practice.

When Jackson was a rookie in 2018, he made an immediate connection with Collins.

"A.C. that was my boy. He was from Broward County (Fla.) as well," Jackson said. "We were always chatting, playing around in the locker room, great energy, great guy to be around. Just sorry for the loss, especially to his family."

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews was another rookie in 2018 who quickly befriended Collins.

"I have a ton of great memories of Alex Collins and his time here," Andrews said. "He was a bright spirit – someone that was always happy [and] having fun. [He was] a great guy to have in the locker room, and [I'm] deeply saddened by what happened."

Humphrey said he has reflected on how fragile life can be since hearing the news about Collins.