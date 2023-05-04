Lamar Jackson Wants to Throw for 6,000 Yards With New Wide Receivers 

When Lamar Jackson joins the Ravens' new offensive weapons, he expects a connection that produces major electricity.

The offseason acquisitions of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor give Jackson the deepest group of receivers he has ever played with. With Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay returning from injuries, joining a tight end group led by Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, Jackson believes he can have the most prolific passing season of his career.

"I'm very eager," Jackson said. "I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.

"I'm not an individual awards type of guy, or stat watcher. (But) we've got explosive guys. Like coach said with the addition of Zay, OBJ, we've got Bateman going to be 100%. Can't forget about my boy Mark, Likely. I just can't wait to get rolling."

Jackson said he had spoken to new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and heard great things about the new schemes being installed. Some of his Ravens teammates had already told him they were "smooth."

During his unanimous MVP season of 2019, Jackson led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36 and had career-highs in yards per completion (9.0), passing yards (3,127) and quarterback rating (113.3).

Jackson has seen the dramatic impact that dynamic wide receivers have made when traded to new teams, like Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, Tyreek Hill in Miami and A.J. Brown in Philadelphia. He thinks Baltimore's new receiving corps can help him elevate Baltimore's aerial attack to new heights, and he already has a close relationship with Beckham.

Jackson confirmed he reached out to Beckham about signing with the Ravens a few weeks ago. At that time, Jackson was still uncertain how long it would take to reach an agreement with the Ravens.