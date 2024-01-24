Lamar Jackson Sees a 'Heavyweight Fight' in Historic Playoff Matchup vs. Patrick Mahomes

In his four games against the Chiefs, Jackson has thrown for 750 yards, tossed four touchdowns to two interceptions, and run for 303 yards and three more scores.

In his four games against the Ravens, Mahomes has thrown for 1,479 yards, tossed 12 touchdowns to two interceptions, and run for 35 yards and a score.

But this is a new season, and they're both different quarterbacks, with different weapons around them, and different defenses they'll face Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Mahomes has thrown twice as many interceptions as Jackson this season. While Jackson threw for a career-high 3,678 yards this season, Mahomes threw for more than 1,000 fewer yards (4,183) than he did last year – the second lowest total of his career since becoming the starter in 2018.

Jackson will likely win his second MVP this season, matching Mahomes' total (2022, 2018). But Mahomes is also a two-time Super Bowl champion. That's where Jackson aspires to get, and he'll have to beat Mahomes to get there.